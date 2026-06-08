Following the disappointing end to the 2025 season that saw Notre Dame left out of the College Football Playoff, the Fighting Irish immediately chose to "keep the pain" and turn the page to 2026.

Because of a slew of returning talent, a star recruiting class, and because of a strategic attack on the transfer portal, Notre Dame will enter 2026 among the favorites to win the national championship.

While Notre Dame added seven players via the transfer portal, for the first time it wasn't just graduate students that were pursued. Instead, players with the majority of their eligibility remaining came along, which won't just help Notre Dame in 2026, but beyond.

So which will make the biggest impact on Notre Dame in 2026?



Here's our three best guesses.

3. DJ McKinney - Cornerback

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback DJ McKinney (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As Notre Dame looks to move veteran cornerback Christian Gray to nickelback, an opening at corner becomes available. McKinney, a transfer from Colorado, appears to be the favorite to replace Gray. With what should be an improved defensive front, and an elite defense around him, the opportunity for McKinney to shine right away is there.

Being the opposite cornerback of Leonard Moore is going to lend itself to a lot of targets, but McKinney is the kind of player that could produce in a big way with that.

2. Quincy Porter - Wide Receiver

This is a 2A or 2B type of situation with Porter and Mylan Graham, both previously of Ohio State. While Graham could end up seeing his snap count skyrocket if Jaden Greathouse's injury issues continue, I feel like today, on June 8, that Porter is the safer pick.

Porter missed the spring due to a patella injury but expectations are that he'll be fully cleared by fall camp. As long as that's the case, my prediction is that the boundary receiver position ends up being his to lose and that his production of any Notre Dame transfer addition offensively.

Having a Heisman Trophy contending quarterback throwing him passes won't hurt, either.

1. Tionne Gray - Nose Tackle

Defensive tackle Tionne Gray during a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame needed help in the middle of the defensive line badly this off-season and addressed it in just about the biggest of ways possible by adding Tionne Gray from Oregon. By their nature, nose tackles don't generally put up massive numbers, but with as close as they are to the ball and how they factor in clogging running lanes and making life hard on an offense, they're invaluable.

Notre Dame has been good here of late, but far from special. The 6-6, 336-pounder takes up a lot space, is clearly massive, and comes from a place that has generated its fair share of difference making defensive linemen in recent years.

I expect Notre Dame's rush defense to only improve on the just 3.0 yards per carry it allowed last season, and for Gray to be one of the main reasons why.

I debated adding defensive tackle Francis Brewu as a 1A type of deal, but I think by overall impact, that Gray's and McKinney's will end up being more. If Brewu does add more, then I'll happily be wrong and nobody in Notre Dame land will be complaining about it.