Notre Dame's Standing with Top Remaining Recruiting Target Abraham Sesay
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Notre Dame's 2027 recruiting class is largely done, but a few big pieces still remain to hopefully land.
Perhaps the biggest of those would take Notre Dame's defensive line class from very good to possibly downright great.
If Notre Dame can land Abraham Sesay, a five-star edge from Downington (East), Penn., it will lock up what could be argued at least on paper, is its most impressive class of defensive linemen in the modern era.
Sesay is set to visit Notre Dame this weekend, coming off a visit to LSU two weekends ago. Where do things stand for Notre Dame in regards to his recruitment?
Steve Wiltfong on Abraham Sesay and Notre Dame - The Latest
Following Sesay's visit to LSU and before the big-time prospect returns to Notre Dame, Steve Wiltfong of Rivals gave the latest information he had to share regarding the recruitment.
The buzz continues to favor Notre Dame for the Downingtown (Pa.) East pass rusher with Sesay set to return to South Bend this weekend for his official visit. LSU looks like the biggest competitor with Sesay enjoying his spring and summer trips to Baton Rouge. Duke and Florida State round out the finalists. - Steve Wiltfong
Also worth noting is that Sesay didn't end up taking his official visit to Duke this past weekend as previously planned.
Abraham Sesay Recruiting Profile
Notre Dame is looking to finish off what would be an electric defensive line unit in the 2027 recruiting class, and Sesay would be the cherry on top.
At 6-4.5, 225 pounds, Sesay is a top 100 recruit by every major outlet and ranked as a five-star player by Rivals.
Sesay recorded 13 sacks as a high school junior.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts
By potentially joining forces with already committed edges Aidan O'Neil and Jackson Vaughn, and fellow defensive linemen David Folorunsho and Richie Flanigan, this has the potential to be a truly great class for Notre Dame.
When you have seen Notre Dame for years, it has been good on the defensive front, but not exactly elite.
Yes, there have been good pass rushers, but have any in recent memory really been great? Isaiah Foskey, an eventual 40th overall pick in the NFL draft is the closest thing.
The thing is, there was Foskey, and a significant fall off.
The way Notre Dame is stacking talent at the position, it means not every player has to be a hit. Think of it in terms of how Major League Baseball teams build their farm systems.
Not every big-name prospect is going to end up being a star, but the more you have, the better your chances of landing/developing a star is.
Potentially landing Sesay would certainly increase those odds for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish.
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Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.