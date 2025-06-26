Notre Dame Recruiting: Are the Irish Set to Land Trio of Receivers?
If you follow Notre Dame recruiting closely during the Marcus Freeman era, you know that he loves to build momentum through landing recruits in quick succession.
Whether it is multiple recruits that pledge to Notre Dame on the same day, like Khary Adams and Joey O'Brien last week, or lining up commitments so that there is one each day for four or five days in a row, Freeman loves bringing attention to Notre Dame in a flood-the-zone way.
The more positive attention and publicity brought to Notre Dame through recruiting, the more it looks like the hot program.
Among positions of need for the Fighting Irish in the 2026 cycle, wide receiver is at the top of the list.
Freeman is well aware that Notre Dame's receiver corps has largely been a letdown in recent seasons, and he knows that adding a couple of future potential NFL guys to that room could be what takes Notre Dame from losing in the national championship to winning it.
Looking back, if you had to pick one player that ruined the game for Notre Dame, it was Ohio State's star receiver Jeremiah Smith. Can you imagine if Notre Dame managed to get its hands on a guy like that?
Woah.
While (at the moment) the Fighting Irish do not have the pedigree of Ohio State when it comes to landing star receivers and sending them in the NFL, they are putting their best foot forward to buck that trend, and that may start with landing a few stars in the following days.
Notre Dame is firmly in the lead for 2026 receivers Kaydon Finley, Devin Fitzgerald, and Brayden Robinson, all of whom have commitment dates set. Remember when I was mentioning earlier how Marcus Freeman likes to stack up commitments and build momentum?
He and wide receiver coach Mike Brown seem to be doing just that by trying to land nearly all of Notre Dame's 2026 receiver class in consecutive days.
If all goes to plan for the Fighting Irish, hope for - and expect - all three of these wideouts to join Notre Dame's already stellar 2026 recruiting class.