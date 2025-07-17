Top Notre Dame Recruiting Target Delays Commitment Date
Notre Dame recruiting has had a wildy successful summer and is looking to continue that as one major target remains on the board. Defensive lineman Elijah Golden of Sarasota (Cardinal Mooney), Florida is that target and was set to announce his college decision late in July.
That changed on Wednesday however, as Golden pushed his commitment date back. He will now instead announce his college choice on August 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube page.
Notre Dame has been viewed as a favorite for Golden, who also lists Alabama, Oklahoma, and Virginia Tech as his other finalists.
Golden checks in at 6-4, 275 pounds, and comes with a four-star rating according to the major outlets. He is rated as the nation's 16th-best defensive lineman in the country by 247Sports, and the 113th-best player in the class overall.
Notre Dame currently has Tiki Hola from Bastrop, Texas, as a committed interior defensive lineman, and would certainly like to add there.
The Fighting Irish's 2026 recruiting class currently has 26 commitments and ranks fourth nationally, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Only USC, Georgia, and Texas A&M rank ahead of the Irish as Marcus Freeman is putting together what appears to be his best recruiting class to date.