Notre Dame Recruiting: Five-Star Recruits Visiting for USC Game
Some of the very best talents in the country will be in South Bend this Saturday night to visit Notre Dame's campus and be in attendance for a game with massive implications - Notre Dame vs USC.
Recruits are always attracted to the biggest games, and there are none much bigger than when the Trojans and Fighting Irish square off, especially when the stakes are this high.
Notre Dame Set to Host Multiple Five-Star Recruits for USC Showdown
In past seasons, USC has not exactly held up its end of the deal when it comes to being ranked to make this a high-stakes matchup, but the Trojans have a strong team this season and will put Notre Dame to the test, no doubt about it.
Among those in attendance, Notre Dame is expecting FOUR five-star talents to visit for the game. For those that do not follow recruiting closely, there are only 32 five stars per class and to have four of them together on the same visit is unheard of.
Recent Penn State decommit, 2027 premier running back Kemon Spell, is the highlight of the visitors by far. Not only is he the most likely to commit to Notre Dame, but he is the best player on this list.
Spell is a generational type of talent at the running back position, and for those Notre Dame fans who have enjoyed poking fun at Penn State's downfall recently, what better way to top it off than flipping their best commit?
2027 wide receiver Jamier Brown is also a top-rated player in his class, but is committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The fact that he is taking a look at Notre Dame is interesting, especially since he is committed, but we are not expecting much to come of this.
If you are a high school receiver and have a chance to attend Ohio State or LSU, you simply have to do that. No one is putting receivers into the league like the Buckeyes and Tigers. Not to mention, Brown has a massive Ohio State tattoo on his forearm. Pulling this off would be a minor miracle.
Fellow 2027 wide receiver and in-state talent Monshun Sales is also going to be a tough pull, considering he also has the best programs in the country coming after him.
This visit will be telling, as Sales has shown a preference to stay close to home, but the aforementioned LSU and Ohio State are hard to turn down.
Keep an eye on Sales as he is set to visit Notre Dame and Indiana soon.
Lastly, five-star EDGE David Jacobs Jr. is a premier type of talent that Notre Dame would love to add to its defensive line corps. He is going to be difficult to pull out of the south, being a Roswell, GA native. Notre Dame has piqued his interest so far - will a potential win over USC move the needle?