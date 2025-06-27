🚨 WOW. Great Bend (Kan.) High TE Ian Premer has committed to Notre Dame over Kansas State and Iowa State ☘️



He's the No. 24 overall player and No. 3 TE per On3. What a MAJOR get for Mike Denbrock and Harris Bivin 🤯



Read: https://t.co/pgwJgnu2u1 pic.twitter.com/WXcyy9IKCW