Notre Dame Lands Major Commitment to Start Pivotal Recruiting Weekend
Notre Dame had a huge month of commitments in April and carried that momentum into May by receiving a verbal commitment from four-star linebacker Jakobe Clapper of Cincinnati powerhouse St. Xavier on Friday. The latest Notre Dame recruiting commitment could be the first of multiple this weekend. More on that later, but first about Clapper.
Clapper had reportedly recently visited his other finalist Oregon and had over 20 scholarship offers. He checks in at 6-1, 215-pounds, and is rated as the nation's 22nd best linebacker prospect in the 2026 cycle according to 247Sports.
Along with Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State are just a few of the big-time programs to have offered Clapper. His commitment to Notre Dame's is the 13th for the Fighting Irish in the class and second from a linebacker as he joins Thomas Davis, Jr.
Notre Dame's Potential Huge Recruiting Weekend
Clapper's commitment is a very good thing for Notre Dame but the weekend could get even better. Texas running back Javian Osborne is set to announce his college commitment on Saturday afternoon and the Fighting Irish are a finalist for him along with Michigan.
Osborne ranks as the nation's sixth overall running back and a top-100 overall player according to the 247Sports composite rankings. A commitment from Clapper already parlayed into beating out Michigan for a top running back would make what is already a good weekend a great one.