Inside Notre Dame Recruiting: Exclusive Interview with 2026 QB Commit Noah Grubbs
Notre Dame 2026 quarterback commit Noah Grubbs gave his word to Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish early in his process, knowing it was exactly where he wanted to be. Quarterbacks are typically the backbone of a recruiting class and can help solidify a class from top to bottom when there is a top notch signal caller leading the charge.
Grubbs made sure to lock in his spot with Notre Dame before other quarterbacks the Irish were after could pull the trigger.
"I love Notre Dame and everything that comes with it," Grubbs said of his future school. "That includes the coaches, the team, the school, the atmosphere, the opportunity, the tradition, the ability to win, compete for Championships, the brand and of course the fans! The fans are awesome and the amount of love and support I receive on a daily basis is beyond humbling and I’m truly grateful."
Grubbs committed publicly earlier this year on June 1, showing he was not afraid of competition whatsoever. At the time Notre Dame had locked in back-to-back highly rated four-star quarterbacks in CJ Carr and the recently de-committed Deuce Knight.
Grubbs is locked in with Notre Dame and is looking to compete as soon as he arrives in South Bend.
Grubbs got to know Deuce Knight well during the time Knight was committed to the Irish, as was Grubbs. The 2026 trigger man competed with Knight during multiple camps and practice settings while the two were both in the fold.
"I loved my time with Deuce in South Bend during the summer," Grubbs said. "He’s a real competitor and fun to be around! He is going to do awesome things in college."
Knight has since committed to Auburn, which left the door open for a quarterback to come in and replace Knight as Notre Dame's 2025 quarterback commit. There was brief speculation that Grubbs could move up and reclassify in 2025 before Notre Dame landed Blake Hebert, but Grubbs shut that down immediately, clearly happy with his position and development going into 2026.
"I am not reclassifying up. I am blessed to be apart of the best quarterback class in recruiting history and don’t feel it’s necessary to rush the process," Grubbs stated earlier this month. "Notre Dame is in great hands and I look forward to competing in that loaded QB room come January of 2026."
Looking ahead, Notre Dame has a bright future at the quarterback position with Angeli, Minchey, Carr, Hebert and Grubbs. It's likely a few of those names end up leaving Notre Dame, but it is understood, especially at quarterback, that you win the job and start, or transfer.
May the best man win. Grubbs is confident he is the best of them all.