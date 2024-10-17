Notre Dame Recruiting: Flipping 2025 QB Blake Hebert is a Huge Deal
Earlier this week, Notre Dame managed to flip class of 2025 quarterback Blake Hebert from Clemson, where he was a longtime commit. The 6-2, 215-pounder announced his decommitment and subsequent flip to the Irish within a matter of minutes, shocking the fanbases of both Notre Dame and Clemson.
The Irish and Tigers have had some memorable battles on the field in recent memory, which has lead to heated wars on the recruiting trail. This latest flip will have both fanbases talking in a big way, which is what following recruiting is all about.
It's no secret that Notre Dame has struggled to both recruit and develop the quarterback position, especially in comparison to Clemson. The Irish are still looking for "the guy" to change the outlook of the future and be a multi-year starter.
Clemson has managed to have a string of them in the last decade or so, with transcendent signal callers like Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. Notre Dame is still looking for that guy to come in and take over, which has been shown by its lack of faith in putting its own quarterbacks on the field at times.
Notre Dame has gone to the portal over and over again since Ian Book departed South Bend, much to fans dismay at this point. It's fair to say that the Jack Coan, Sam Hartman and Riley Leonard one-year stop gaps have not been amazing and are rather expensive.
Fans have been clamoring to see 'one of their own' get a shot at becoming a multi-year starter, with familiarity in the offense that can take Notre Dame to the next level. If Notre Dame seriously wants to make a run at a national title again, it starts with getting the right guy at QB and it may have done that with Hebert.
I'm not here to tell you that I know for a fact that Hebert will end up half as good as Boyd, Watson or Lawrence. However, what I do know, is Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knows how to recruit top-end quarterback talent, and flipping Blake Hebert is a huge deal.
Hebert leaving Clemson was not one of those mutual decisions where both parties decide it is best to move on. Swinney and the Tigers wanted Hebert badly.
The Irish staff deserves a ton of credit for moving on from Deuce Knight, who flipped to Auburn from Notre Dame just days prior, and going out and getting a top-notch quarterback to replace him in the class.
There is no telling exactly how Hebert will plan out, as recruiting quarterbacks is largely a crap-shoot.
However, flipping a QB from Clemson, with its track record, matters. Notre Dame is bound to find its multi-year starter in the near future and Hebert has as great of a shot as anyone to get it done.