Notre Dame Recruiting: What Does New Commit Javian Osborne Bring to the Irish?
Notre Dame continues to stay hot on the recruiting trail, adding a commitment from one of the best running backs in the country.
Javian Osborne, a four-star talent from Forney, Texas, had Notre Dame near the top of his recruitment list for months before making it official on Saturday, May 3. Now the Irish have him.
Osborne narrowed his recruitment down to Notre Dame and Michigan before choosing the Irish with his verbal pledge to Marcus Freeman and company. The 5-10, 200-pounder brings a home-run hitting style of play that will be exciting for fans to watch in the near future.
While a bit undersized, Osborne has the shiftiness to make up for it and then some. An underrated part of his game is his power, which makes him so unpredictable for opposing defenses. Osborne can run around you, through you, or just juke you in the hole when he wants to.
Difference maker.
"They're known for running the ball and Notre Dame is O-Line U," Osborne said of his future home. "They have a lot of great guys that went there and went to the NFL. What running back wouldn't want to be part of a program that breeds offensive lineman?"
One would have to imagine that Notre Dame's 2024 playoff run had some influence in Osborne having interest in, and eventually picking Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish rushing attack led it all the way to the national title game, with both running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price expected to be NFL draft picks next April.
Among recent Irish running backs, Osborne's game is most similar to Kyren Williams. Undersized, strong, shifty. You may not see him hit the hurdles and ridiculously athletic plays Love makes, but Osborne has everything it takes to be the next Notre Dame back to get drafted to the NFL and that is all you can ask for in a high school prospect.
Look for Notre Dame to add a second back with a complimentary skillset to Osborne in this 2026 class. Jonaz Walton and Brian Bonner, along with Penn State commit Messiah Mickens are the names to know going forward.