Notre Dame Tight End Target Commits to Rival Program
Notre Dame's search for a tight end in the 2026 class took a hit Tuesday as one of its more sought-after targets at the position chose to attend elsewhere.
Mutt Ludwig, a 6-4, 240-pound tight end from Billings, Montana announced Tuesday that he will be playing football at Michigan. Ludwig is the sixth commitment for Michigan in the 2026 class.
As for Notre Dame, tight end remains one of the few places a commitment is yet to be received in the 2026 class. Notre Dame's 16 current commitments combine to give Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish the second-ranked recruiting class this cycle according to 247Sports, trailing only USC.
Ian Premer (Kansas) and Evan Jacobson (Iowa) are a couple of tight end names to keep an eye on for Notre Dame to continue to make a run at in the 2026 cycle.