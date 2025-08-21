The Quarterback Edge Riley Leonard Had at Notre Dame — and Why CJ Carr Needs It
Easily the biggest storyline entering 2025 for Notre Dame football is the new quarterback. Earlier this week, redshirt freshman CJ Carr was announced as the starter, beating out junior Kenny Minchey after an extended competition at the position.
Carr and Leonard's skill sets are worlds apart. Don't get me wrong, both are uber-talented at what they do well, but Carr isn't half the freakish athlete Leonard was (that's not a knock by the way), and Leonard isn't half the passer Carr is supposed to be.
However, there is one thing Carr will need to replicate from Leonard's portfolio, and it won't be easy.
Riley Leonard: An Unquestionable Leader
You can question things about Riley Leonard's game, something we've all done. He wasn't the elite passer Notre Dame has lacked for years, and sometimes his decision-making pushing the ball downfield wasn't the best.
What can't be questioned is his leadership, specifically by example, during his one season at Notre Dame. If you've ever seen the football cult classic movie Any Given Sunday, Al Pacino gives a memorable pregame speech before the big game that hypes the squad.
"I'll tell you this, in any fight, it's the guy who's willing to die who's going to win that inch. And I know if I'm going to have any life anymore, it's because I'm still willing to fight and die for that inch because that's what living is, the six inches in front of your face."
There have been great quarterbacks on great teams since, but there is a case to be made that no quarterback better showed this trait than Leonard, since Tim Tebow was guiding Florida on national championship runs from 2006 to 2009. Just go watch the opening drive of last season's national championship game if you need further evidence.
Can CJ Carr Elevate Into a Leadership Role Early?
There is no doubt, when a team sees its quarterback laying it all on the line physically like Leonard did for 16 games last year, it elevates its play. You can't help but do so when you see your well-paid quarterback (let's call a spade a spade) laying it on the line physically every down.
CJ Carr's game doesn't lend itself to the physicality Leonard's did, but Carr inspire that kind of motivation to the rest of his teammates?
If we were talking about multi-millionaire grown men playing in the NFL, the impact of such a leader is significantly less, but when you're talking about 18- to 22-year-olds in college, it has an impact.
Now the question is, how quickly can Carr help get that extra burst out of the loads of talent around him?