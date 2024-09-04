Notre Dame's Riley Leonard Must Be Smart Against NIU
Notre Dame loves the way that Riley Leonard can run with the football.
Standing at 6-4 and over 220 pounds, he can both absorb and deliver hits. He's tough as nails, and is never afraid to lower his head and power forward. Against Texas A&M, that approach was needed to secure a victory.
Notre Dame knew due to the nature of the kind of game Texas A&M was going to play that Leonard carrying the ball would need to be a key part of the gameplan if the Irish were going to earn a Week 1 win. There was no time to "ease into" the season or to take it easy on Leonard's rehabilitated lower leg.
He needed to sacrifice his body 100% to earn victory, and he did just that.
Week 2 presents a very different challenge, one of maturity
For Notre Dame to have a deep playoff run this season, Riley Leonard needs to be both good and healthy. To remain healthy, Leonard must be continue to play his mature and smart style. He's got the right approach to each and every game which all have their own feel and necessities regarding how he plays.
Riley Leonard should not have to risk his body to beat NIU the way he needed to lay it on the line to beat Texas A&M.
That isn't an insult to the Huskies, but rather just an honest assessment of the matchup.
Can Riley resist the urge to risk his body for more yardage when given the chance and live to fight another week? Irish fans hope so.
