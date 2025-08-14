Notre Dame Snubbed? No Players on All-Time AP All-American Team
Notre Dame has long been the biggest brand in college football and there multiple reasons behind that. Clearly, legendary players play a huge role in that as the Fighting Irish have had seven Heisman Trophy winners in program history, trailing only USC, who has eight.
The Associated Press released its All-Time All-American Team this week, and surprisingly, no former Notre Dame players made the roster.
Tim Tebow of Florida was named the quarterback, while Barry Sanders (Oklahoma State) and Herschel Walker (Georgia) were the running backs.
After a look at the roster, here are the four former Notre Dame players that had the strongest cases to be included, but weren't.
4. Aaron Taylor, Offensive Tackle, 1990-1993
Taylor was the best offensive lineman on a group of Notre Dame road graders during the 1992 and 1993 seasons, earning Consensus All-American honors both years. Taylor was a force in helping Notre Dame's star backfield, which included Jerome Bettis, Reggie Brooks, Lee Becton, Ray Zellers, Randy Kinder, and others.
3. Quenton Nelson, Offensive Guard, 2014-2017
Nelson was a force at Notre Dame, starring at offensive guard from 2015 to 2017. A Unanimous All-American in 2017, Nelson was as physical an offensive lineman as Notre Dame has ever seen, and there have been plenty. Nelson losing out to Ed Oliver of Houston for the 2017 Outland Award still feels like robbery. Nelson was ultimately selected sixth overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 NFL draft, the highest-ever selection of an offensive guard.
2. Manti Te'o, Linebacker, 2009-2012
It's easy to look at Te'o's senior season and see all his accolades, but the fact of the matter is, Te'o was a star for two years before that. 2012 was the icing on the cake, however, as Te'o was named the winner of the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Lott Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Award, Butkus Award, Lombardi Award, racked up All-American honors, and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting.
1. Raghib "Rocket" Ismail, Running Back/Wide Receiver/Returner, 1988-1990
Few players have come close to being as scary with the ball in their hands as "Rocket" during his three years at Notre Dame. Whether it was at wide receiver, running back, kick returner, or punt returner, Ismail was a threat to take every touch to the end zone. Ismail was voted as a two-time All-American and finished second in the 1990 Heisman Trophy voting.
As the saying once went, the only person who could stop Ismail at Notre Dame was Lou Holtz.
Ismail, not being the All-Purpose representative on the All-Time All-American team, was the biggest Notre Dame snub.