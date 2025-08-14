Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Snubbed? No Players on All-Time AP All-American Team

Notre Dame football is home to some all-time greats, but none of which were the best at their positions according to one outlet

Nick Shepkowski

Nov 10, 1990; Knoxville, TN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame wide receiver Raghib Ismail (25) clapping during the game against the Tennesse Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
Nov 10, 1990; Knoxville, TN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame wide receiver Raghib Ismail (25) clapping during the game against the Tennesse Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame has long been the biggest brand in college football and there multiple reasons behind that. Clearly, legendary players play a huge role in that as the Fighting Irish have had seven Heisman Trophy winners in program history, trailing only USC, who has eight.

The Associated Press released its All-Time All-American Team this week, and surprisingly, no former Notre Dame players made the roster.

Tim Tebow of Florida was named the quarterback, while Barry Sanders (Oklahoma State) and Herschel Walker (Georgia) were the running backs.

After a look at the roster, here are the four former Notre Dame players that had the strongest cases to be included, but weren't.

4. Aaron Taylor, Offensive Tackle, 1990-1993

Aaron Taylor during the 1993 season at Notre Dam
Oct 2, 1993; Stanford, CAL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle Aaron Taylor (75) in action against the Stanford Cardinal at Foster Field at Stanford Stadium. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Taylor was the best offensive lineman on a group of Notre Dame road graders during the 1992 and 1993 seasons, earning Consensus All-American honors both years. Taylor was a force in helping Notre Dame's star backfield, which included Jerome Bettis, Reggie Brooks, Lee Becton, Ray Zellers, Randy Kinder, and others.

3. Quenton Nelson, Offensive Guard, 2014-2017

Quenton Nelson runs out for a 2017 Notre Dame home football gam
Nov 4, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Quenton Nelson (56) runs onto the field for the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Nelson was a force at Notre Dame, starring at offensive guard from 2015 to 2017. A Unanimous All-American in 2017, Nelson was as physical an offensive lineman as Notre Dame has ever seen, and there have been plenty. Nelson losing out to Ed Oliver of Houston for the 2017 Outland Award still feels like robbery. Nelson was ultimately selected sixth overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2018 NFL draft, the highest-ever selection of an offensive guard.

2. Manti Te'o, Linebacker, 2009-2012

Manti Te'o after making a big play against Michigan in 201
Sep 22, 2012; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te'o (5) celebrates after an interception in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

It's easy to look at Te'o's senior season and see all his accolades, but the fact of the matter is, Te'o was a star for two years before that. 2012 was the icing on the cake, however, as Te'o was named the winner of the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Lott Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Award, Butkus Award, Lombardi Award, racked up All-American honors, and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting.

1. Raghib "Rocket" Ismail, Running Back/Wide Receiver/Returner, 1988-1990

Few players have come close to being as scary with the ball in their hands as "Rocket" during his three years at Notre Dame. Whether it was at wide receiver, running back, kick returner, or punt returner, Ismail was a threat to take every touch to the end zone. Ismail was voted as a two-time All-American and finished second in the 1990 Heisman Trophy voting.

As the saying once went, the only person who could stop Ismail at Notre Dame was Lou Holtz.

Ismail, not being the All-Purpose representative on the All-Time All-American team, was the biggest Notre Dame snub.

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football