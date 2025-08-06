Notre Dame RB Coach Praises Player Loyalty to the Program
New Notre Dame Fighting Irish running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider walks into his meeting room and sees nothing but talent. Three of his running backs were named as candidates for the Doak Walker Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding collegiate running back in the country.
Juniors Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, along with sophomore Aneyas Williams has been named preseason candidates. The Fighting Irish are the only team to have three representatives on the list. Further, only one other Notre Dame back has been a finalist, Reggie Brooks in 1992.
Seider, in his first year in charge of the backs, is walking into a gold mine. With the advent of the transfer portal, and the money being offered through the portal, he is lucky to get everyone back.
That is what impresses Seider the most. His players are loyal to the Fighting Irish and they did not go for the quick buck. They want to win a national title, which they came close to doing last season.
Having a player like Love in the room is clearly a big part of his treasure chest of runners. However, there is so much more talent in the legs of Rice and Williams and Kedren Young. What Seider is most impressed by is the Irish managed to keep the group together.
"The one thing I can say about the whole room," Seider said last week. "So refreshing to be unselfish. I mean, I think when you talk to these kids, kudos to them. And we had every kid come back, and the world was easy to transfer and go chase money."
At the end of the first few days of Notre Dame's fall camp, the Irish running backs coach talked about the selflessness of everyone in the room.
"Every kid stayed the course. They know Jay Love's here. They know Jadarian's here. They're waiting their time," Seider said. "To me, I can't thank that room enough, and I tell them all the time, man, I appreciate you guys being unselfish. I just want to say that as their coach, they better come in this room. new coach, nobody leaves, and they stayed in a crowded room."
As grateful as Seider is for his players, his players are grateful for him. Young is excited for what his career could be like over the next several years.
"I'm just focused on getting better every day, one percent better every day. That's what coach always tells us. I just, like I said, I said this earlier," Young said. "Like, I learn from the other guys. That's how I try to make my game better. You know, trust my coaching, trust my teammates, and I think I'll get better every day if I do that."