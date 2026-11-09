Notre Dame Saves The Season In Thrilling Win Over Miami

When I think off the top of my head about the first emotion that comes to mind regarding Notre Dame's season-saving win over Miami, it's relief.



And not just in terms of win-loss record or playoff standing, but relief in a larger existential sense of the term. The version of Notre Dame we saw against the Hurricanes was the Notre Dame team the fans and media expected to see all year.

For whatever reason, we haven't seen the team play with this fire and passion and confidence for four full quarters against any good team in some time.



This was exactly what everyone needed. The team and staff needed it for confidence and momentum, and the fans and media needed it to know that they weren't all crazy for thinking this Irish team could be and should be much better than it has been.



It's a relief to know the Irish have this gear; maybe they are who we thought they were after all?

Notre Dame made the key plays that win you rivalry games

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In a rivalry game between two very talented teams, usually just a handful of key plays decide the winner and loser. In far too many instances, the Irish have found themselves on the losing side of this ledger. That had to change in order for Notre Dame to beat Miami, and it did.

The Irish dominated the first half in time of possession, offensive play count, and, most importantly, points, as the Hurricanes entered halftime with just three.



From goal-line stops to key third- and fourth-down conversions to a Luke Talich interception, the Irish made big plays when it mattered most, with the season on the line and the entire country watching. That's old-school Irish football.

What comes next for Notre Dame?

Entering this ballgame, not many people were looking ahead to the remaining three games of the season, because if the Irish lost to Miami, they would mean next to nothing.



But now, with a victory in hand and firmly back in the CFP race, it's safe to look ahead, and Boston College comes next. Yes, a 4-5 Boston College, but it's still Boston College.

The narrative this week is quite obvious. Avoid the 1993 Boston College trap following the massive win over Florida State the week before. The next step for Notre Dame is to try to build on this Miami performance and become more consistent at a high level to round out November's slate.