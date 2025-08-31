Irish Breakdown

How Notre Dame’s 2025 Opponents Performed in Week 1

Keeping an eye on those Notre Dame will play during the 2025 season

Nick Shepkowski

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks free and runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks free and runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Notre Dame fans had a weird opening Saturday, being able to sit back and enjoy football stress-free without having to worry about how the Fighting Irish would fare in a game themselves. That, of course, changes on Sunday night as No. 6 Notre Dame is in South Florida to take on No. 10 Miami in primetime.

Almost all of Notre Dame's 2025 opponents were in action Saturday, or earlier this week. Here's a quick look at how each fared in Week 1 of the college football season.

No. 10 Miami (FL) (0-0): Play Sunday vs. No. 6 Notre Dame

No. 19 Texas A&M (1-0): 42-24 win vs. UTSA

Marcel Reed runs the ball for Texas A&
Aug 30, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the football in the first quarter against the UTSA Roadrunners at Kyle Field. / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Marcel Reed threw all over the for 289 yards and four touchdowns but the Aggies run defense was suspect, allowing Robert Henry, Jr. to go off for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Purdue (1-0): 31-0 win vs. Ball State

Purdue looked like a competent football team, recording its first win against an FBS team since the 2023 season. The Boilermakers held Ball State to just 203 yards of total offense.

Arkansas (1-0): 52-7 win vs. Alabama A&M

Arkansas disposed over a complete tomato can, routing Alabama A&M. Taylen Green led the Razorbacks with 322 passing yards and six touchdown passes along the way.

Boise State (0-1): 34-7 loss at South Florida

You think Boise State misses Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty? The Broncos were able to muster just 122 rushing yards on 38 attempts (3.2 average) in the blowout loss Thursday night.

North Carolina State (1-0): 24-17 win vs. East Carolina

The Wolfpack withstood a late push by East Carolina, but were able to muster just 3.3 yards per rushing attempt themselves in the victory.

USC (1-0): 73-13 win vs. Missouri State

USC runs wild against Missouri State to open the 2025 seaso
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Eli Sanders (1) is pursued by Missouri State Bears safety J.J. O'Neal (16) and safety Maguire Neal (0) on a 73-yard touchdown reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Welcome to the FBS, Missouri State. USC did what it wanted, when it wanted against the Bears, in Missouri State's first game as a member of FBS. USC had three touchdowns on offensive plays greater than 60 yards and a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown to boot.

Boston College (1-0): 66-10 win vs. Fordham

Alabama transfer Dylan Longeran threw for four touchdowns in the beatdown, leaving Eagles fans probably wondering if they have the better of the quarterbacks with the Crimson Tide.

Navy (1-0): 52-7 win vs. VMI

54 rushes for 468 yards and six touchdowns. Yup, that sounds like Navy football.

Pittsburgh (1-0): 61-9 win vs. Duquense

Pitt made quick work of Duquense in the first "City Game" to be played in 85 years. Eli Holstein threw for four touchdown passes in the easy victory.

Syracuse (0-1): 45-26 loss vs. No. 22 Tennessee (in Atlanta)

Steve Angeli throws a pass for Syracuse against Tennesse
Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Steve Angeli (9) rolls out of the pocket against the Tennessee Volunteers in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The good news is that Tennessee only outscored Syracuse by two points over the final 45 minutes Saturday. The bad news? Tennessee jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead. Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli went 23 of 40 passing with one touchdown and one interception.

Stanford (0-1): Off

Stanford had Week 1 off after its heartbreaking Week 0 loss at Hawaii.

Notre Dame Opponents Record to Date: 8-3

