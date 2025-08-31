How Notre Dame’s 2025 Opponents Performed in Week 1
Notre Dame fans had a weird opening Saturday, being able to sit back and enjoy football stress-free without having to worry about how the Fighting Irish would fare in a game themselves. That, of course, changes on Sunday night as No. 6 Notre Dame is in South Florida to take on No. 10 Miami in primetime.
Almost all of Notre Dame's 2025 opponents were in action Saturday, or earlier this week. Here's a quick look at how each fared in Week 1 of the college football season.
No. 10 Miami (FL) (0-0): Play Sunday vs. No. 6 Notre Dame
No. 19 Texas A&M (1-0): 42-24 win vs. UTSA
Marcel Reed threw all over the for 289 yards and four touchdowns but the Aggies run defense was suspect, allowing Robert Henry, Jr. to go off for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
Purdue (1-0): 31-0 win vs. Ball State
Purdue looked like a competent football team, recording its first win against an FBS team since the 2023 season. The Boilermakers held Ball State to just 203 yards of total offense.
Arkansas (1-0): 52-7 win vs. Alabama A&M
Arkansas disposed over a complete tomato can, routing Alabama A&M. Taylen Green led the Razorbacks with 322 passing yards and six touchdown passes along the way.
Boise State (0-1): 34-7 loss at South Florida
You think Boise State misses Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty? The Broncos were able to muster just 122 rushing yards on 38 attempts (3.2 average) in the blowout loss Thursday night.
North Carolina State (1-0): 24-17 win vs. East Carolina
The Wolfpack withstood a late push by East Carolina, but were able to muster just 3.3 yards per rushing attempt themselves in the victory.
USC (1-0): 73-13 win vs. Missouri State
Welcome to the FBS, Missouri State. USC did what it wanted, when it wanted against the Bears, in Missouri State's first game as a member of FBS. USC had three touchdowns on offensive plays greater than 60 yards and a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown to boot.
Boston College (1-0): 66-10 win vs. Fordham
Alabama transfer Dylan Longeran threw for four touchdowns in the beatdown, leaving Eagles fans probably wondering if they have the better of the quarterbacks with the Crimson Tide.
Navy (1-0): 52-7 win vs. VMI
54 rushes for 468 yards and six touchdowns. Yup, that sounds like Navy football.
Pittsburgh (1-0): 61-9 win vs. Duquense
Pitt made quick work of Duquense in the first "City Game" to be played in 85 years. Eli Holstein threw for four touchdown passes in the easy victory.
Syracuse (0-1): 45-26 loss vs. No. 22 Tennessee (in Atlanta)
The good news is that Tennessee only outscored Syracuse by two points over the final 45 minutes Saturday. The bad news? Tennessee jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead. Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli went 23 of 40 passing with one touchdown and one interception.
Stanford (0-1): Off
Stanford had Week 1 off after its heartbreaking Week 0 loss at Hawaii.