Notre Dame Offers Scholarship to Huge Chicago Defensive Lineman
Notre Dame football has brought some big-time talent to campus via Mt. Carmel High School in Chicago over the years.
Defensive lineman Dan Shannon, linebacker Tony Furjanic, and defensive backs Elmer Angsman and Tony Carey are just some to star in blue and gold after high school careers for the Caravan, a longtime Illinois high school powerhouse from Chicago's south side.
Now Notre Dame is targeting what would easily be its biggest player from Mt. Carmel all-time.
Literally.
Caleb Tucker is a defensive lineman on the Mt. Carmel team that won a state championship this past season. Despite only being in his freshman year of high school, Tucker checks in at an incredible 6-5, 355-pounds.
Notre Dame extended a scholarship offer to Tucker over the weekend as it joins the long list of schools to do so. Auburn, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, USC, and Wisconsin are just some of the programs to have already extended an offer.
There is clearly a long way to go in Tucker's recruitment but this is the kind of player Notre Dame hopes it can get to stay close to home. An absolutely massive defensive tackle from down the street with this kind of ceiling doesn't come around very often.
And the fact he plays for a high school that has sent so much talent to Notre Dame over the years only increases the hope for Tucker to one day be Irish as well.