Where Notre Dame’s 2025 Opponents Landed in SEC Media Poll
The SEC had its annual (propaganda pushing) conference media days ahead of the football season in Atlanta this week, where all 16 head coaches and several stars made the rounds. Everything from preseason expectations to rule changes to College Football Playoff formats was discussed.
As always, the conference announced the preseason media poll as the week came to an end.
With Notre Dame playing a pair of SEC teams this season, Texas A&M and Arkansas, Fighting Irish fans might be curious to see where each landed.
2025 SEC Media Preseason Poll:
1. Texas Longhorns (3060 pts)
2. Georgia Bulldogs (2957)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide (2783)
4. LSU Tigers (2668)
5. South Carolina Gamecocks (2109)
6. Florida Gators (1986)
7. Ole Miss Rebels (1979)
8. Texas A&M Aggies (1892)
9. Tennessee Volunteers (1700)
10. Oklahoma Sooners (1613)
11. Auburn Tigers (1272)
12. Missouri Tigers (1170)
13. Vanderbilt Commodores (936)
14. Arkansas Razorbacks (764)
15. Kentucky Wildcats (512)
16. Mississippi State Bulldogs (343)
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
If I were a betting man, I would be taking Texas A&M to finish higher than eighth in the SEC this year. The schedule is difficult, but this is a team that underwent a culture change last season despite fading down the stretch.
Arkansas at 14th seems about right, as expectations for the Razorbacks aren't very high. They hope to make it back to a bowl game this year, and pulling an upset at some point may be the difference between it happening or not.
Regardless of my disagreement of where Texas A&M lands, these are two extremely beatable SEC teams. Wins over both likely won't qualify as marquee victories by season's end, but they would quiet the inevitable cries from SEC backers regarding playoff positioning, assuming Notre Dame avoids losing to a pair of the SEC's non-elite teams.