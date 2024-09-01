Notre Dame Secures Ideal College Football Playoff Path with Texas A&M SEC Win
Its not too early to think about the College Football Playoff
Notre Dame's 2024 schedule does not appear to be a murderer's row chock-full of what will be highly-ranked teams. Of course that could always change, but as it stands now the Irish must take full advantage of every "needle-moving" game there is on the schedule to best position themselves for the CFP.
That mission started on the road in the SEC against a ranked opponent to start the year. And Notre Dame delivered. They delivered their last road win against a ranked SEC team since 2004 at Tennessee.
This win carries massive weight.
Notre Dame has inside track to a home playoff game
What this win secured is the inside track for Notre Dame to host a playoff game in South Bend the last week of December. Certainly, nothing is guaranteed, but this win goes a long way towards the Irish finishing the season 12-0 or 11-1, both records that should earn Notre Dame a home playoff game.
The difference between the Irish going on the road for a round 1 playoff game vs hosting is stark. It feels like if Notre Dame is going to make a CFP run in the new format a Round 1 home game will be a part of the recipe. This huge Week 1 win makes that possible. Notre Dame's next task?
Maintain momentum and don't let up.
Notre Dame Fans Love Fired Up Marcus Freeman
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.