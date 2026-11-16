Notre Dame Shows Program Maturity In Boston College Beatdown

Entering Notre Dame's battle with Boston College, many in the Irish ecosystem were a bit on edge for a couple of reasons.



First, there was a history of the Eagles ruining a title run by Notre Dame in an almost exact scenario in 1993, when Notre Dame beat number one Florida State only to fall at home the next week to Boston College. And secondly, Marcus Freeman teams have not always shown an ability to handle success after huge wins.



Fortunately, neither of these worries manifested on the football field as the Irish dismantled the undermanned Eagles 41-7 and are now just two wins away from securing a high playoff seed.

Notre Dame put the game out of reach in the first half

The one thing a team cannot give an underdog in a game is hope. The longer a game stays close, the more hope and belief the underdog gains. This is a dangerous formula. Notre Dame allowed Boston College no hope whatsoever in this football game. The Irish entered halftime with a 31-0 lead that both looked and felt insurmountable.

Sometimes numbers don't tell the full story of how a game went, and sometimes they do. This time they did. In the first half, Notre Dame had 146 rushing yards to Boston College's nine yards. The Irish had 141 yards passing compared to the Eagles' 37 yards for a 287-46 yardage disparity. Notre Dame also had a handful of tackles for a loss and two sacks, including a strip-and-score by the defense.



This is how you "leave no doubt". It's true, parts of the second half weren't exactly pretty, but the game was well in hand by that point. Mission accomplished.

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The human side of football must be acknowledged

Sometimes a football game being played is impacted by the game that came before it or the one coming after it. In this instance, Notre Dame just went through an emotional and physical grinder with everything that went into the Miami game. I'm certain nobody on Notre Dame's sideline had a full tank this week. These are humans, after all.

Given the weight of everything that Miami Week presented, the fact that Notre Dame ended this game by halftime displays incredible program maturity. Notre Dame knew the assignment and got it done early. That's what a strong and focused team does in a game and moment like this.



This game won't be one Irish fans marvel over, but it was important, and Notre Dame delivered. And if it can deliver two more times, the college football playoff awaits.