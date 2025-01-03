Notre Dame's Special Teams Shine in Dominant Victory Over Georgia in Sugar Bowl
It wasn't long ago at Notre Dame when special teams were pretty much a throw away.
The philosophy was to simply get by and not get beat - not to invest the time and effort to make them a decided advantage.
Special team's coordinator Brian Mason took over the post in Marcus Freeman's first season, immediately turning Notre Dame into the punt block champions of the world by demanding forced pressure.
Mason was so good at his job that he earned the same role with the Indianapolis Colts. In stepped Marty Biagi and on Thursday at the Sugar Bowl, Notre Dame's special teams perhaps never looked better.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Mitch Jeter's Huge Bounceback
Mitch Jeter was brought to Notre Dame to bring consistency to the kicking game but injuries stunted that. However, despite a rough final month of the regular season, Jeter stepped to the plate and delivered in the biggest of moments.
Jeter hit all three field goal attempts, all of which came from beyond 40 yards. In a game where points were so hard to come by, Jeter was elite.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Jayden Harrison's Kickoff Return
Under a previous regime would the same amount of money been spent in NIL to bring in one of the nation's very best kickoff returners? Notre Dame has been a close a couple of times this year but to start the second half Jayden Harrison returned the kickoff 98-yards and further took the wind out of Georgia's sails as it increased the lead to 20-3 just seconds into the second half.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Irish Masterclass Punt/Run Off
I don't want to start to know how much time and effort has to be put into the punt runoff that Notre Dame performed on Thursday against Georgia. With the game on the line and the Irish offense looking to put the Bulldogs down for good, the Irish special teams and offense pulled off a quick change for the ages.
At the pinnacle of the season to date, Marcus Freeman and Marty Biagi looked the more accomplished Kirby Smart dead in the eye and flat-out startled him.
The offsides led to a first down that allowed Notre Dame to essentially melt the rest of the clock late. an absolute masterclass all around by the Notre Dame coaching staff.