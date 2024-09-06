Notre Dame Has Specific Goals to Accomplish vs. Northern Illinois
Notre Dame returns home to what should be a fired up crowd
Despite the opponent not being a big brand name, I still suspect a unique energy will be in the air at Notre Dame Stadium as the Irish open up their home slate against Northern Illinois.
The fans are riding high off last week's SEC upset and have feel-good vibes returning back to the stadium they love after a 4-plus month break post-Blue & Gold.
Will Notre Dame experience any sort of hangover in Week 2 physically or emotionally after such a taxing first week of the season? Or will they pick up right where they left off riding high after a successful visit to College Station?
Notre Dame has a checklist of things to accomplish this week
Obviously, winning the game and doing so convincingly is the first priority for the Irish. Beyond that, they will look to continue to develop comfort along the offensive line simply by this group playing more snaps together.
Notre Dame will also look to work on their intermediate and deep passing game which wasn't on the menu in Week 1 due to the matchup.
Another big priority this week is for Notre Dame to be in a position for a large part of this game to see backups and younger players get to play a ton of football.
This will help add much-needed confidence in the depth the Irish think they have as the season moves along, hopefully into the playoff where quality depth will be needed to have success and make a true run.
Notre Dame-Northern Illinois Game Predictions: Irish Overcome Sluggish Start
Notre Dame-Northern Illinois: Updated Betting Odds for Irish Home Opener
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.