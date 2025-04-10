Notre Dame Unveils Creative Scoring System for This Weekend’s Spring Game
Notre Dame's annual spring football game is this Saturday as Fighting Irish fans will get a glimpse of the 2025 squad. It will be only a shell of what the actual Notre Dame football team will look like when it opens the season in Miami on August 31, but let's be honest: any football at all is better than no football.
Because of several players being limited or unavailable at all this spring, Notre Dame has had to tweak way the game is played. No longer will it be a pair of assistant coaches holding a draft, but now it will be a game of offense vs. defense and points will be rewarded for different accomplishments.
Notre Dame released the details of exactly how that will go on Thursday.
OFFENSIVE SCORING:
6 points for TD
1 point for PAT
1 point for each first down
2 points for each play over 20 yards
3 points for Field goal
2 points for 2 point conversion
DEFENSIVE SCORING:
1 point for forcing a punt
5 points for takeaway in plus territory
7 points for takeaway in minus territory
12 points for defensive score
1 point for TFL
2 points for sack
3 points for blocking Field goal attempt
2 points for PAT returned for score
2 points for failed 2 point conversion
2 points for 4th down stop in plus
territory or missed Field goal
3 points for 4th down stop in minus
And worth noting, it is said in the release that "Scoring will be determined at the discretion of the head coach, and will generally
follow the (above) system, with situational exceptions.
Notre Dame's spring game kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium, and can be seen on Peacock.