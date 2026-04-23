Notre Dame football is wrapping up Spring practice this week as the annual Blue-Gold Game kicks off Saturday afternoon in South Bend.



The game is nothing more than a glorified scrimmage, with these days it being played with a unique offense vs. defense setting, and a different scoring system in place.

Anyone going or getting set to watch this Saturday's game probably knows that takeaways from the contest are to be taken with a grain of salt.



The final score doesn't ultimately matter and stat-lines aren't something we'll look back on and say were indicators of what was or what was not to come for the 2026 season.

However, it doesn't mean something memorable won't occur.



Afterall, it's a game that is played in Notre Dame Stadium, in front of a nationally streaming televison audience, and it's our last taste of Fighting Irish football until fall.

Remembering the 2007 Blue-Gold Game Hype

Few years have offered as big of Blue-Gold Games at Notre Dame as the spring of 2007 had to offer.

Fresh off back-to-back BCS game appearances, Notre Dame was set for a hard reset under Charlie Weis, as the likes of Brady Quinn, Jeff Samardzija, Darius Walker and others needed replaced.



That spring was the first chance for many Notre Dame fans to see quarterback prodigy Jimmy Clausen up close, and plenty took advantage as a record crowd of 51,852 fans came to watch.

Notre Dame's biggest quarterback recruit probably ever was making his debut, and a picture perfect spring day in South Bend made for the massive crowd.



It wound up being another offensive player for Notre Dame that stole the show that day, though.

Junior Jabbie's Most Memorable Day in Notre Dame Uniform

If you're not a diehard Notre Dame fan for decades, then the name Junior Jabbie probably doesn't ring a bell.



Jabbie committed to Notre Dame from New Jersey as a safety, but transitioned to running back after a couple of years.



2007 was set to be his senior season, and Jabbie took full advantage that Spring, capping it with a massive showing in the Blue-Gold Game.

Jabbie was overshadowed by backs like James Aldridge, Travis Thomas, and incoming freshman Armando Allen, but that didn't matter that particular Saturday.



Jabbie owned the day, taking home game MVP honors after rushing for 87 yards on 13 carries.

“Everybody wants to talk about just Travis (Thomas) and James (Aldridge), and obviously Armando (Allen) is the new blood,” Charlie Weis said following that game. “That’s what we’ve seen out of Junior (Jabbie) the whole spring. He’s definitely, you know, played himself into deserving to be in contention.”

Junior Jabbie's 2007 Season Stats

Many Notre Dame fans left the stadium that day thinking the Irish had a plethora of running backs, and that perhaps Jabbie was the best of the bunch.



As it turned out, the 2007 was off the rails shortly after kickoff of the opener, as Notre Dame would go just 3-9 on the year.

The Notre Dame running game would total just 903 yards all season, and average just 2.2 yards per carry.



As for Jabbie, that Spring breakout star wound up with 10 carries for just 35 yards all year, while catching 14 passes for 123 yards, but never finding the end zone.

Nick Shepkowski's Thoughts

As tempting as it is to look ahead to Saturday's game and think there will be a grand takeaway, there simply won't be.



Root for everyone to stay healthy, and if you're taking in the game, ENJOY the living daylights out of it. That's why it's played.

It's a fun afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium and a taste of football as the sport soon goes into the abyss for the summer months.



This isn't meant as any kind of knock on Jabbie, but instead to serve as a reminder to celebrate whatever you see Saturday - but just be careful taking much away from it.