Notre Dame vs. Stanford: 5 Key Stats That Define the Blowout Win
Notre Dame came out Saturday and dismantled a Stanford outfit for the better part of 60 minutes. 49-7 was the final score despite Stanford taking an early 7-0 lead.
The final score was dominating and the box score reflects the same.
Notre Dame is a big boy football team and treated Stanford like one it currently is not.
Here are five numbers that tell the story of Notre Dame's 49-7 victory over the Cardinal.
5. Notre Dame vs. Stanford: 200...Yards Allowed by Irish Defense
Stanford totaled just 200 yards on the afternoon, 63 of which came on its first possession of the game. The Cardinal went 42 yards on the final drive before time ran out to close the first half.
Stanford has had issues protecting its quarterbacks this season and that was again the case Saturday. Howard Cross had a pair of sacks for Notre Dame while Riley Mills added another and Ben Minich and Loghan Thomas combined for the fourth.
4. Notre Dame vs. Stanford: 11...Different Players to Record a Reception
Riley Leonard played his best game with Notre Dame on Saturday. He didn't do as much on the ground, mostly because he didn't have to, but gains were shown in the passing game. Leonard completed 16 of 22 attempts for 229 yards and three touchdowns while 11 different Notre Dame players caught passes - including offensive lineman Pat Coogan who hauled in an oddly deflected pass in the first half.
3. Notre Dame vs. Stanford: 4-35...Penalties and Penalty Yardage Against Irish on Saturday
Credit where it is due as Notre Dame continues to clean things up compared to the team we saw early in September. Notre Dame came into Saturday averaging 6.4 penalties per game and giving away 57 yards per contest in penalty yardage.
Now, Notre Dame did have a holding call play a huge factor in its opening possession stalling, but only four penalties were called and totaled just 35 yards against the Irish all afternoon. That includes a defensive holding call on Benjamin Morrison just before halftime that was iffy at very best.
2. Notre Dame vs. Stanford: 1...Stanford Play Longer Than 20 Yards
Stanford's opening possession Saturday saw a 27-yard run by quarterback Ashton Daniels to move the ball into the Notre Dame red zone. That would be the final play to go for more than 20 yards by Stanford on the afternoon.
It's not all that surprising that Stanford didn't score again after that opening possession. Dinking and dunking on Notre Dame's defense and getting points with any regularity is a lot easier to say than do.
1. Notre Dame vs. Stanford: 10.8...Yards Per Pass Attempt by Riley Leonard
Riley Leonard completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 229 yards and three touchdowns. The yardage doesn't light up on the stat sheet but to know the numbers is to know Leonard. Leonard has only averaged 10 yards per pass attempt in a game (against a Power Four/Five opponent) twice in his college career, both of which came against Northwestern during Leonard's time at Duke.
This was easily Leonard's most complete game to date at Notre Dame and honestly may be his best ever as a passer.