University of Notre Dame Issues Statement After New Orleans Attack
The University of Notre Dame has released a statement following the attack that killed 10 people and injured more than 30 others in New Orleans early on Wednesday.
The Notre Dame football team and thousands of fans are in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl that is slated to be played Wednesday night.
Notre Dame Statement on Bourbon Street Attack
We are aware of the incident this morning in New Orleans and are working with law enforcement and others to determine the full scope and impact of the tragedy.
The public is urged to avoid Bourbon Street north from Canal to Dumaine Streets and also east from Royal Street to Dauphine Street until further notice as the investigation is ongoing.
We ask our fans to join us in prayer for those injured and lost in this senseless act of violence. Those staying at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel are welcome to join us for the previously scheduled Mass there at 11 a.m. Otherwise, we ask that you join us in prayer from wherever you are.
Sugar Bowl Game Status
The Sugar Bowl currently remains to be played tonight but obviously things can change in a hurry under such awful circumstances. The New Orleans Police Department and FBI are scheduled to have a press conference at 11:00 a.m. CT where we expect to learn more.