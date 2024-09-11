Irish Breakdown

How Notre Dame Can Stop the Bleeding Against Purdue

After the loss to Northern Illinois, here's how the Irish can bounce back.

John Kennedy

Purdue Boilermakers running back Elijah Jackson (33) runs the ball for a touchdown Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, during the NCAA football game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-0.
Purdue Boilermakers running back Elijah Jackson (33) runs the ball for a touchdown Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, during the NCAA football game against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 49-0. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notre Dame needs to get back to basics. Go hit someone

There's no way around it. Notre Dame is in a bad spot this week after its stunning loss to Northern Illinois at home last week which has completely shocked the country and Irish fan base. What comes next? How can Notre Dame avoid a "snowball" effect from occurring and the season slipping away?

The Notre Dame program needs to get back to basics this week. The fans are miserable, the media is unrelenting, and all the team can do about it is go play another game.

Hopefully, the Irish can channel their frustration and take it out on the Boilermakers. I know it sounds cliche, but the Irish just need to go take their anger out on someone else.

Irish defense can get back on track to help the struggling offense

The Notre Dame defense only allowed 16 points last week to Northern Illinois. That being said, I'm sure they would admit they didn't have a great day after allowing nearly 200 yards through the air and ground and being unable to get off the field on 3rd downs.

Even after an off- week by their standards, this unit is still the strength of the team and they have enough credibility built up it is completely reasonable to think they can tighten things back up after a week without their A game.

They may need to be dominant against Purdue to will the team to victory while the offense continues to try and find themselves, a task this group has proven over the long haul, to be up for.

