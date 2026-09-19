The next stop on the Notre Dame "Leave No Doubt Tour" is against Michigan State, as old rivals renew their disdain for one another in South Bend on Saturday night.



The weather in the area is expected to be wet and somewhat windy during the game, but that doesn't have our staff too concerned about the end result.

Get Up, It's Gameday at Notre Dame

The 80th all-time meeting between Notre Dame and Michigan State, with the Fighting Irish looking for their 50th victory over the Spartans.

Notre Dame and Michigan State Renew Rivalry

Because Michigan State hasn't had the same amount of success as Michigan or USC over the past 50 years or so, it doesn't get the same attention as a Notre Dame rival as the others. There are plenty of heartbreaking moments between the two programs, and the dislike is certainly there, as this week has shown.



I really would like to see this game played regularly again, and an actual head coach in Pat Fitzgerald leading Michigan State only makes me want that more.

Wet and Soggy Tailgating at Notre Dame

This is the current scene in South Bend.



Ahead of the Notre Dame vs Michigan State matchup tonight at 7:30p.m ET. pic.twitter.com/74gh4PlyPh — CathVSConf☘️ (@CathVSConf) September 19, 2026

We'll see what the game-time weather ends up being, but it's not exactly the best day for tailgating in South Bend.

Nick Saban Talks About Coaching at Notre Dame Stadium

Look at how good you look 😂😂



"That's a portrait" ~ Coach Saban #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/mrqctVtG3A — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 19, 2026

Saban owned Notre Dame during his time with the Spartans, and beat the Fighting Irish twice more when he coached at Alabama.

Dick Vitale Makes His Prediction Known

Here Come the Irish Baby- tonight ND 38- MICHIGAN ST 21! pic.twitter.com/zOof7CFeBC — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) September 19, 2026

Good to see Coach supporting the Irish, but all I know is that Notre Dame better not give up three touchdowns to this Michigan State offense.

Old Wounds Don't Heal Easily

I've never forgiven this pic.twitter.com/DSdj0uTynD — Always Irish ☘️ (@AlwaysIrishINC) September 19, 2026

The year was 2005; Notre Dame entered 2-0 after beating both Pittsburgh and Michigan on the road to start the Charlie Weis era.



In entered Michigan State for Notre Dame's home opener, only to jump out to a massive lead before an Irish comeback forced overtime.



The comeback got the game tied, but Michigan State still pulled through in the extra frame and planted its flag in the middle of the field. One of several times the Spartans have ruined a Saturday in South Bend since 1997.

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WAKE UP SPARTAN NATION, ITS GAMEDAY!! I think we could be in for a sneaky upset👀 #GoState #BeatTheIrish pic.twitter.com/a24GqQ6uLr — Casual Michigan State (@CasualMSU) September 19, 2026

I'm not going to criticize someone for trying to speak an upset into existence for their favorite team, but when your keys to the game are essentially: "Don't let them run the ball and don't let them pass the ball," and "force turnovers," then you're probably not actually liking your chances a whole lot.

Keep it tuned to Notre Dame OnSI throughout the day and evening, as we have all of your coverage from South Bend.