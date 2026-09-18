For the first time since 2017, the Megaphone Trophy is on the line as No. 3 Notre Dame plays host to Michigan State.



Notre Dame is working out the kinks in its run game, and looks to take a big step against a 2-0 Spartans squad.Michigan State brings new head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who has a history of upsetting the Fighting Irish in South Bend both as a player and a coach.

And to boot, bad weather looks South Bend-bound for Saturday night.



So what happens under the lights in Notre Dame Stadium when the Fighting Irish and Spartans square off for the 80th time?

Jared Shlenshky (2-0)

Game week



Battle for the Megaphone Trophy



🆚 Michigan State

📍 South Bend, Indiana

📆 Saturday, Sept. 19

⏰ 7:30 PM ET

📺 NBC | Peacock#GoIrish☘️ | @tirerack pic.twitter.com/LsUKQEwqsZ — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 14, 2026

Some people have referred to this matchup as a “trap game” for Notre Dame, but I don’t see it that way. Pat Fitzgerald is in a full rebuild at Michigan State in his first season at the helm and the Spartans simply don’t match up in any phase against Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Notre Dame’s running game made great strides last week against Rice and CJ Carr is playing at a Heisman-esque level. And did I mention the ND defense is coming off a shutout? I don’t see MSU finding the end zone and I like the Fighting Irish to score 40+ points for the third straight week.



Notre Dame 41, Michigan State 9

John Kennedy (2-0)

Pat Fitzgerald, Michigan State’s first-year head man, doesn’t care much for the Irish and has notched wins as both a player and coach in Notre Dame Stadium with Northwestern as he looks to do the same with the Spartans. Fitzgerald’s team will play hard, never give up, and will give their all; it just won’t be enough. Notre Dame’s defense will suffocate the Spartan offense by controlling the run game and getting after the quarterback on third downs, causing sacks and dangerous rushed throws. The Irish offense is still a work in progress, won’t look perfect, but will do more than enough to notch another big win.

Notre Dame 42, Michigan State 13

Jeff Feyerer (2-0)

You can believe last week’s explosion against Rice was a result of the opponent at your own peril, but we are two stops into the revenge tour and I don’t think it’s slowing down any time soon. Pat Fitzgerald is going to have the Spartans playing better than his predecessor (as has already been seen this season), but it’s not going to be enough as C.J. Carr carves them up and the “freakazoids” on the Irish defense lay the hammer down.



Notre Dame 41, Michigan State 13

Pete Fiutak (2-0)

The Notre Dame World Tour of Grievances continues with another good performance, Michigan State will bring the effort, toughness, and ball control to keep the time of possession battle, but there won’t be a downfield passing game coming from East Lansing.The Irish come up with a measured, professional performance. They won’t pull away so much that they can take it easy, but there won’t be any real drama.



Notre Dame 41, Michigan State 13

Nick Shepkowski (2-0)

A clash of blue collar grit.



Game 3 | Battle for the Megaphone



🎶: WOAH

NAV & Young Thug#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/n8JTjJmqOM — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 18, 2026

This game doesn’t quite “scare the hell” out of me but I don’t feel great about it. I chalk that up to a lot of scar tissue that developed by watching Michigan State break Notre Dame’s heart time and time again in South Bend, and Pat Fitzgerald do the same.



This time the difference in athletes is just too much. CJ Carr looks like a top-five pick right now, and the Notre Dame defense isn’t going to let this get questionable.



Rough start, sort of like Wisconsin, but the Irish pull away.



Notre Dame 38, Michigan State 10