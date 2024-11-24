Notre Dame Has Quietly Taken the College Football World by Surprise
Notre Dame's winning streak is now at nine games
Notre Dame's lopsided victory over Army in Yankee Stadium was its ninth win in a row. Even more impressive than that, none of the nine games ended up being particularly close.
After suffering a devastating defeat in week two at the hands of Northern Illinois, the Irish have improved weekly and are playing terrific football.
I do believe it's fair to admit that none of these nine wins have come against what anyone would consider top-tier competition. What do really good teams do to teams that aren't really good? Blow them out. And that's exactly what the Irish have been doing.
How Notre Dame snuck under the radar
Even with the Irish collecting a great week one win against Texas A&M, the Northern Illinois loss is what stuck in most people's minds nationally. Notre Dame dropped from a top-five ranking down to 18 with the loss.
For about the next six to seven weeks, the Irish were almost invisible to the national media and fans alike despite winning each game. Notre Dame was out of sight, out of mind after the week two debacle.
Slowly but surely though, Notre Dame kept winning and moving up the rankings. Teams that weren't expected to lose lost. Some lost multiple times. And each week, the Irish were there to collect a win and slide up the polls.
Notre Dame has back-ended their way into hosting seed CFP position in as under-the-radar way as a brand like Notre Dame can. It's been a thing of beauty to behold and a truly unique feeling ride for what is turning into a strong season for the Irish.
