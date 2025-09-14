The Most Telling Stats from Notre Dame’s 41‑40 Loss to Texas A&M
Notre Dame was stunned by Texas A&M in the closing moments Saturday, falling to 0-2 after a 41-40 defeat at the hands of the Aggies. The loss might not eliminate Notre Dame from the College Football Playoff, but it certainly feels like any hopes of hosting a playoff game are done after suffering a second defeat.
What especially stood out from Notre Dame's loss to Texas A&M?
Here are five numbers that tell the story of the 41-40 final on Saturday night, as well as Notre Dame's 0-2 start to 2025.
1 Sack in 2 Games
In two games, the story of Notre Dame's defense starts up front. It registered just four pressures on Carson Beck in the opener at Miami and despite a better start in that department Saturday night, never got home and sacked Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed.
Notre Dame up front doesn't look at all like it last season, as the likes of Howard Cross and Ryley Mills are certainly missed.
1 Forced Turnover in 2 Games
It's not too hard to figure out, but when you fail to pressure opposing quarterbacks, turnovers, especially interceptions, tend to lack. Leonard Moore picked off one Marcel Reed pass in the first half, and Notre Dame actually got close on a few other potential picks against the Aggies.
2024 saw Notre Dame make a living off of forcing turnovers and not having many themselves whatsoever. 2025 has seen the Irish force just one to date while giving away three, not the recipie for success.
Jeremiyah Love Battles Way to 147 Total Yards
Jeremiyah Love is as talented of back as there is in the country, but when an opposing defense is selling out to stop him, it makes the sledding tough. That said, Notre Dame got creative and got the ball in his hands in different ways Saturday. Love finished with 23 carries and four receptions while totaling 147 yards and finding pay dirt twice. Getting creative in order to get the ball in Love's hands will be something to watch as the year goes on.
Marcel Reed: 21.2 Yards Per Completion
For the last two seasons, Notre Dame's secondary has been almost impossible to complete a long pass against. On Saturday, it allowed 21.2 yards per completed ball. They're allowing more receptions and having trouble tackling when they do. Overall, its been a disastrous start for Notre Dame's defense, as three of the four numbers listed so far speak to.
Texas A&M's 13 Penalties for 86 Yards
The final score was just a one-point loss but how much was Notre Dame outplayed Saturday night? Consider it got the gift of a blocked punt getting returned for a touchdown, and was gifted 86 yards from Texas A&M in the penalty department and you see a game where perhaps Notre Dame was lucky to even be in contention to win late.