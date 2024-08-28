Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Classic Football Battle Will Decide the Outcome
College football has changed in so many modern ways very quickly
Whether it be conference re-alignment, restructuring of the CFP, NIL, or transfer portal guidelines, college football has recently changed in some major ways very quickly. How will these changes play out on the field in 2024? America is ready to wait and see.
Within these larger-scale changes sits Notre Dame. Where do they fit into this modern mosaic of college football as an Independent trying to succeed in a landscape that feels like it is being dominated by the SEC and BIG 10 amidst the seas of change in the hunt for money and power?
We're about to find out.
The more things change, the more they stay the same
For as much change as there is going on in the sport of college football, some things haven't changed much at all. In this way, the upcoming Notre Dame and Texas A&M battle is a refreshing throwback of sorts.
The fact that by far the most important position matchups of the game that are garnering the bulk of media attention are the offensive lines vs defensive lines of each team is fantastic. It's exactly how football games should be decided.
Will Notre Dame's young and inexperienced offensive line be able to hold up to the Aggie's aggressive and athletic defensive front? How will the Aggie's retooled offensive line stand up to the Irish's veteran defense and rotation of athletic youngsters?
The answer to these age-old football questions will go a long way to determining the outcome of this critical Week 1 battle and I find this classically refreshing for all the right reasons.
