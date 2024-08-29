Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: A Crucial Opportunity for the Irish to Change the Narrative
All eyes will be on Notre Dame in primetime to start 2024
Notre Dame football is used to being on the big stage.
The Irish's illustrious history is littered with big game moments on the biggest stage in the sport with everyone watching. The 2024 season will kickoff with this dynamic being front and center.
As was predicted, ESPN College Gameday will be in College Station for the massive Notre Dame vs Texas A&M matchup. This will be the primetime game of the week. America has been itching for the return of college football and the Irish will have the biggest stage in the sport for its glorious return. The question is, what will they do with this massive opportunity?
Notre Dame's can change some narratives that have been haunting the program
For all of its historic success, Notre Dame has not been elite in the recent past and will fight to overcome some negative narratives as they battle Texas A&M.
For instance, is Notre Dame's roster "slow", or can it keep up with a typical SEC roster on the field? Will Notre Dame be able to stand up physically to the Aggies or will there be a clear advantage for the SEC squad in this area?
Aside from the specific in-game discussions, there is a larger narrative overall that Notre Dame must put to bed. That is the notion that Notre Dame will fail in big moments and big games.
Where does this thru-line come from?
Look no further than last season when the Irish collapsed at home against OSU with a win in hand followed up by two no-show games against Louisville and Clemson. Can Notre Dame show that this trend will not continue to plague them in 2024?
Their playoff lives may depend on it.
