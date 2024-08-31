Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Updated Weather Report
What are the updated weather conditions for the Irish vs Aggies?
As of Friday afternoon, it looks like conditions at kickoff will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid. The temperature will likely be around 90 degrees to begin the game slipping down to the 80's late in the second half.
It is worth noting there is a 20% chance of a thunderstorm in the first half of the game. Who would this interesting twist favor? Would we be dealing with just rain or an actual delay in play due to lightning in the area?
Irish fans would rather not be forced to think back to the Kelly Era season opener against South Florida which featured multiple weather delays and nightmares in between them on the field for the Irish.
Will Notre Dame be ready for the elements?
One of the biggest questions Notre Dame has to answer is how will it handle the elements.
That includes the heat, the humidity, and the noise. Has whatever humidity, heat and noise Notre Dame has been choosing to practice with leading into this game helped prepare them for similar conditions in College Station or will we find that it has little impact in the heat of the actual emotion-filled moment?
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame know that this game is a massive opportunity for them to be able to garner some national respect Week 1 and set themselves up for a true CFP run in 2024 with a victory. Will they be ready for the elements and SEC football?
