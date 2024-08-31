Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M: Updated Weather Report

#TAMUvsND WX: Partly-to-mostly cloudy w/just 20% chance of rogue shower/storm until 7-7:30 PM. East wind 5-8 mph. Kick/Half/End Temp: 90/87/84. Heat Index: 95 to start & 85 to end.



Tailgate WX: Hot w/40% chance rain/storm w/heat index near 100. #BTHONotreDame! #12thMan pic.twitter.com/ehGAidrvNq