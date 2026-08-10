It isn't a hot take to say that Notre Dame will enter 2026 among the favorites to win the national championship, but its far from a finished product as we get towards the middle of August and the regular season nears.



It has big-time players returning on both sides of the ball, but will still need some players to take that next step if it's to contend for the national championship, as expected seriously.

Yesterday, I took a look at the offense and which players are most likely to emerge and take that next step. Today, I take a look at the defense, a unit that returns a ton of production and should be among the very best in the nation.

So who on the Notre Dame defense is poised for a breakout in 2026? Here's a look at one player from each level of the defense.

Defenisve Line: Bryce Young

Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; A Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Bryce Young (95) celebrates a sack against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was a two-horse race to decide between Young and former five-star recruit, Keon Keeley, who transferred in from Alabama this off-season. While both are worthy of the title, here's why I chose Young:



He thrived on special teams as a freshman in 2024, making impressive tackles on the kickoff team and blocking a few punts along the way. Last year he was playing with a different body type that is said to have changed more to what he and Notre Dame are both looking for this fall.

If he's able to understand his body a bit better (he blossomed size-wise late in high school and early in college), then the sky is truly the limit. Mix in new defensive line coach Charlie Partridge, who has a history of success, and Young could be set up for a massive fall.

Linebacker: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

This sounds absurd for a player that, when healthy, performs about as well as any linebacker in the country. However, Viliamu-Asa is coming off a torn ACL last November, and his return from that is certainly something to follow as the fall progresses.

What does he look like in the opener against Wisconsin, how much does that improve by October, and ultimately, what percentage of himself is he at by the time Miami comes to town in early November?



The answer to that question could be the difference between Notre Dame fighting for the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff and having to play a first round playoff game.

Defensive Back: DJ McKinney

Cornerback DJ McKinney walks to a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is another position group that could have a variety of options to break out.



Safety Luke Talich has the skill to start at the vast majority of Power Four programs, but instaed plays a reserve role at Notre Dame, and seemingly manages to intercept a pass every other game.



Freshman safety Joey O'Brien has a Kyle Hamilton-like bodytype and the skills that will be incredibly hard to keep him off the field early.

However, McKinney comes as a proven corner at Colorado and Oklahoma State already and gets the benefit of starting at the opposite corner of Leonard Moore, the best defensive back in college football.



Notre Dame opponents will almost certainly be forced into tons of throwing situations this year, and the scouting reports are going to demand they stay away from Moore (rightfully so).

It's plenty fair to think McKinney doubles his career interception total this fall, as he enters with four career picks.