Notre Dame Football Spring Transfer Portal Tracker
College football's spring transfer window officially opened on Wednesday, April 16 and will remain open until the end of next week, April 25. Notre Dame is among the teams that will have to work to remain within the 105-player roster limit.
Chances are best that Notre Dame will see more players depart than enter, but who all will end leaving and will any departure lead Marcus Freeman and company to go fishing in the portal?
Notre Dame Football Players Leaving in Spring Portal
Player
Position
Remaining Eligibility
Date Entered
New School
Kennedy Urlacher
Safety
3 years
April 16
TBA
Rino Monteforte
Long snapper
2 years
April 16
TBA
Zac Yoakam
Kicker
1 year
April 17
TBA
Steve Angeli
Quarterback
2 years
April 17
TBA
Notre Dame Players Entering via Spring Transfer Portal
No players are yet to choose Notre Dame in this cycle of the transfer portal and as mentioned above, there is anything but a guarantee that any choose to ultimately do so. Bookmark this page however and check back often as that news can change very quickly.
National Transfer Portal News
Nico Iamaleava entering the transfer portal after leading Tennessee to the College Football Playoff has been the biggest news in this portal cycle. Iamaleava is said to be headed closer to home as he's expected to land at UCLA.
Who replaces him at quarterback at Tennessee? Could it possibly be Steve Angeli or where else may the former Notre Dame quarterback head?