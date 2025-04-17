Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Spring Transfer Portal Tracker

Keeping track of Notre Dame's transfer portal moves following spring football 2025

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Steve Angeli (18) watches alongside head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Steve Angeli (18) watches alongside head coach Marcus Freeman during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.
College football's spring transfer window officially opened on Wednesday, April 16 and will remain open until the end of next week, April 25. Notre Dame is among the teams that will have to work to remain within the 105-player roster limit.

Chances are best that Notre Dame will see more players depart than enter, but who all will end leaving and will any departure lead Marcus Freeman and company to go fishing in the portal?

Notre Dame Football Players Leaving in Spring Portal

Steve Angeli throws the ball against Penn State in the 2025 Orange Bow
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Steve Angeli (18) throws the ball in the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium.

Player

Position

Remaining Eligibility

Date Entered

New School

Kennedy Urlacher

Safety

3 years

April 16

TBA

Rino Monteforte

Long snapper

2 years

April 16

TBA

Zac Yoakam

Kicker

1 year

April 17

TBA

Steve Angeli

Quarterback

2 years

April 17

TBA

Notre Dame Players Entering via Spring Transfer Portal

No players are yet to choose Notre Dame in this cycle of the transfer portal and as mentioned above, there is anything but a guarantee that any choose to ultimately do so. Bookmark this page however and check back often as that news can change very quickly.

National Transfer Portal News

Nico Iamaleav
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) walks off the field after the win over Kentucky after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Nico Iamaleava entering the transfer portal after leading Tennessee to the College Football Playoff has been the biggest news in this portal cycle. Iamaleava is said to be headed closer to home as he's expected to land at UCLA.

Who replaces him at quarterback at Tennessee? Could it possibly be Steve Angeli or where else may the former Notre Dame quarterback head?

Published
