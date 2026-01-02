Welcome to the day after New Year's Day, one of the most important on the college football calendar.



Sure, there are still playoff games going on, but the shape of the 2026 season to come takes big form the next two weeks as the transfer portal is officially open.



Notre Dame has been active in the portal over the years and will certainly be again this year. The transfer portal might go against nearly everything college football was built on, but it can't be understated how important it is for building a team.



Don't believe me? Just look at the teams left in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals and tell me how they each were largely constructed.



As stated, Notre Dame will be busy in the portal this off-season. But what positions will the Irish be looking for the most?



Here's the five positions Notre Dame must address the most as this, now the only transfer portal window of the year, opens.

Notre Dame Transfer Portal Needs: Other Positions

The need for these three spots isn't as glaring as the one's I'll go in-depth on but expect Notre Dame to add help at the likes of quarterback, tight end, and running back. Each position seems set atop the depth chart entering the off-season, but holes are aplenty once you move down each position group.



Think of it this way: Say CJ Carr gets hurt next year (obviously none of us want that). Do you want a quarterback with no college experience to be the one needed to step in for a game or two to keep Notre Dame's playoff hopes alive? Depth pieces is the name of the game for these positions.

Notre Dame Transfer Portal Needs: 5. Nickelback

Notre Dame cornerback Dallas Golden (14) celebrates after a Southern California turnover in the second half of a NCAA football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Nickelback position isn't an easy one to fill and is usually done so by a veteran. Now, Dallas Golden stepped in as a true freshman there this past season and had success. Is that what Marcus Freeman and company want, though? Or would he be better served playing a different secondary spot and a veteran coming in to man the multitasking Nickelback spot?



Perhaps the move could be Golden to corner and Christian Gray, who has had his heroics but also struggled at times, down the depth chart. Adding a transfer to the Nickelback position would be one way to make that potentially work.

Notre Dame Transfer Portal Needs: 4. Kicker

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish kicker Erik Schmidt (18) warms up with Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (10) before the start of the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

I don't have to go into detail on why this is such a need for Notre Dame, but will. Notre Dame didn't successfully kick a field goal the second half of the season. That's not an exaggeration; the Irish didn't make a field goal after beating North Carolina State 36-7 in mid-October. That can't happen again.



Illinois kicker David Olano, an All-Big Ten choice who just kicked the game-winning field goal to beat Tennessee in the Music City Bowl has entered his name. He's just one of many, but perhaps an option for Notre Dame to pursue.

Notre Dame Transfer Portal Needs: 3. Defensive End

Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Bryce Young (95) celebrates a sack against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Defensive end remains top-heavy for Notre Dame, but the depth of the position has taken a big hit this off-season. Joshua Burnham leaving via the portal stings as he was a valuable piece of Notre Dame's defense in recent years, but he's looking for a bigger role that could improve his draft stock. Notre Dame will be looking for Bryce Young to take that step that didn't really come in 2025, while also adding a couple of bodies to the position for next year as three of the top five ends from this past season are moving on.

Notre Dame Transfer Portal Needs: 2. (Go-To) Wide Receiver

Nov 1, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) runs after a catch in the fourth quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. | Edward Finan-Imagn Images

Notre Dame has talented receivers, and the position is in much better shape than it was when Marcus Freeman took over as head coach in 2022. However, the go-to threat Malachi Fields needs to be replaced, as Notre Dame needs that true go-to guy.



Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh appears to be the top priority for Notre Dame to do that, but it'll have to beat out the likes of Indiana and LSU if it hopes to land his talents.

Notre Dame Transfer Portal Needs: 1. Defensive Tackle

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Donovan Hinish (41) reacts after losing against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Are you a veteran defensive tackle that could be productive for a few downs by fall of 2026? If so, send a resume and highlight tape to the Notre Dame football offices immediately.



OK, perhaps that's a stretch but this already shorthanded group took a massive hit when veteran captain Donovan Hinish announced his retirement earlier this offseason. Notre Dame was already behind where it needs to be at this position compared to some of the regularly elite defenses, and Hinish's retirement only hurt that more.



Expect the Irish to add at least two interior defensive linemen, if not three, during this portal opportunity.