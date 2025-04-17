Veteran Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli Enters Transfer Portal
Notre Dame's quarterback race for 2025 appears to be down to two. Steve Angeli, the veteran of the group who received far and away the most playing time of the candidates, is reportedly set to enter the transfer portal.
Angeli started one game at Notre Dame during his career, helping the Fighting Irish to a win to a 2023 Sun Bowl victory over Oregon State. Riley Leonard then transferred in and knocked Angeli back to a backup role.
Angeli's most memorable moment at Notre Dame came in this past season's Orange Bowl when the Westfield, New Jersey native stepped in for Riley Leonard and led the Fighting Irish on a scoring drive just before halftime. The drive cut Penn State's lead to 10-3 at halftime and kickstarted Notre Dame's comeback victory.
Angeli, who redshirted as a freshman in 2022, will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Marcus Freeman had stated after Notre Dame's spring football game last weekend that he wanted to get the quarterback competition down to two players and with Angeli's departure, Freeman and the Irish arrive at that number with CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey.
Steve Angeli's Notre Dame Stats:
Angeli completed 58 of 80 pass attempts at Notre Dame for 772-yards, 10 touchdowns, and one interception. He also ran for 36-yards in his time with the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame's Quarterback Outlook for 2025:
Angeli's departure makes it perfectly clear that Notre Dame's quarterback race is down to two for the 2025 season. CJ Carr looked the best during spring practice while Kenny Minchey has more than held his weight so far.
Neither offers much experience at the college level, but both make a case to be Notre Dame's quarterback not just for 2025, but for the future.
The Angeli move speaks to Notre Dame's improved quarterback room in recent years as it has worked to close the gap between it and college football's truly elite programs.