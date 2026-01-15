No question about it, one of the biggest winners in the transfer portal cycle was Notre Dame, despite a slow start.



The Fighting Irish will close with seven commitments, and additions that will help well beyond the 2026 season, which they'll enter as one of the favorites to win the national championship.



It didn't start fast for Notre Dame in this cycle, but it closed feverishly fast, and the Irish are loaded up for not just 2026, but for years ahead with the underclassmen it brought in.



So which players will make the biggest impact for the Irish in the portal? Here's how I see it.

5. Mylan Graham, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

The last spot on this top-five could have gone a few different ways but Graham has great potential, but comes from a loaded Ohio State squad where reps at receiver were hard to come by. Graham got a year in the best wide receiver room in the nation before coming to Notre Dame where he'll be expected to push for considerable playing time immediately.

4. Keon Keeley, Defensive End, Alabama

If the universe was perfect, Keeley would have already been at Notre Dame for a few years, but better late than never. Keeley was an elite-elite recruit in the 2023 class, ultimately flipping to Alabama after committing to Notre Dame.



Keeley hasn't jumped off the charts by any means at Alabama, but 1.5 of his 3.0 tackles for loss came in two of Alabama's three final games of 2025 and he could be a bit part of Notre Dame's rebuilt defensive front.

3. Francis Brewu, Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh

Sep 14, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Francis Brewu (95) celebrates after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Brewu was a key part of Pittsburgh's defensive line that allowed just 2.7 yards per carry this past season, and less than one rushing touchdown per game. The junior had seven tackles for loss last season, a number Notre Dame hopes to see increase in 2026.



Brewu pairs up with Charlie Partridge, the defensive line coach that originally helped recruit him to Pittsburgh.

2. Quincy Porter, Wide Recevier, Ohio State

Notre Dame gets its replacement for Malachi Fields at the X receiver and isn't going to have to change him out after next year. Porter is a former five-star recruit who chose Ohio State over several powerhouse programs, including Notre Dame. At 6-4, 210 pounds, the former five-star figures to step in and be a threat for multiple years, unlike many Notre Dame recievers of late.

1. Tionne Gray, Defensive Tackle, Oregon

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Tionne Gray (50) celebrates a blocked field goal during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

This ranking is both because of what Gray is as a player, and where Notre Dame needed help.



One place Notre Dame has still lacked if you look at things through a national championship type lense is defensive tackle. Notre Dame has been good there, but it has been far from dominant.



Gray is Coke machine, as he's listed at 6-6, 336 pounds and could fill in more. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining with the Irish as a clear emphasis will be made to dominate the middle of the line of scrimmage.