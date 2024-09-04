Notre Dame Twitter Celebrates Huge SEC Win
How did Irish nation feel about the big win in SEC land?
Something I like to do from time to time is to take the pulse of the Notre Dame fan base by posing a simple question to them via X, formerly known as Twitter, and documenting their responses via a YouTube video.
As you might suspect, Notre Dame fans were in a great mood after this high-stress affair.
Responses ranged from pure jubilation, to relief, to wonder of just how good this team could be if they continue to develop. After such a long offseason layoff, most fans were thrilled to have such a positive and exciting return to Irish football.
There will always be some who look at the downside of everything
While the majority of the responses were overwhelmingly positive, there will always be some folks who go out of their way to find the negative in every situation.
Whether this be through downplaying just how good of an opponent the Aggies were or choosing to harp over the areas where Notre Dame struggled, the "negative Nancies", had their voices heard as well.
One thing is for certain though. There is a new vibe in South Bend. This win has people bought into the idea that Notre Dame Football is capable of reaching a higher ceiling with Freeman at the helm as compared to recent previous regimes. Can the Irish continue their winning ways and host a CFP game? That's the long-term goal.
