It's been a fall to remember in South Bend as Notre Dame enters its final two games of the regular season ranked sixth in the College Football Playoff rankings and appears primed for a legit run at the national championship.



It's got a Heisman Trophy contending quarterback, outstanding line play on both sides, and is getting production at a position Notre Dame isn't used to getting production quite like it has.



I recently sat down with Notre Dame radio color commentator and former Fighting Irish defensive lineman Mike Golic to discuss all of what he thinks makes this team seemingly as good as any.

Championship or Bust for Notre Dame - Like Always

Golic doesn't shy away from the national championship expectations Notre Dame has, but says the pressure the team will face down the stretch is nothing new, because that's what Notre Dame football is about.



"It's championship or bust every year at Notre Dame," said Golic. "Fair or unfair, Notre Dame is independent and doesn't play in a conference or in a conference championship, and it's about playing for and winning the national championship when you sign up to go there."

Golic sees a team that has perhaps Notre Dame's best chance to end the championship drought since 1993, if not, since all the way back to 1988, when the Irish last won the title.

Mike Golic on Notre Dame Quarterback CJ Carr

"He's (CJ Carr) always been a really talented quarterback and a great thrower of the football," said Golic. "Now he can do more by throwing receivers open better, having the ball placement where he never gets receivers killed."



One throw Carr has made to date that sticks out more than all the others, though, and it happened on that special night when Notre Dame knocked off No. 1 Miami.



"There are throws, and then there are professional throws, and that touchdown pass to Jordan Faison against Miami was as great a throw as you're going to see - great throw and great catch."

Carr connected for a huge play in that, but his Golic thinks his patience is what makes him the perfect quarterback for this Notre Dame offense.

Mike Golic on Notre Dame's Patiently Dangerous Offense

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"They will nickel and dime you to death," said Golic. "Mike Denbrock is as good a play caller as you're going to find, and they're going to take whatever the defense gives you and be happy with it."



That hasn't resulted in a Notre Dame team that throws 45 points on the scoreboard each week, but it has controlled all but one game it has played.



"If it's third and four, they'll get five, and on third and seven they'll get eight," said Golic. "As a former defensive player, that is just the most demoralizing thing; they go and do that, and then they take their shot."

Mike Golic on Notre Dame's Incredible Line Play

"Both the offensive and defensive lines are top-three units in the country," said Golic. "On offense, that comes after having to move around three different guys to different positions just before the season but man have they gelled and they are great."



Notre Dame has averaged 5.2 yards per carry to date and allowed just three sacks in nine games. But the defensive line is where Golic sees something he hasn't at Notre Dame in a very long time.

"The defensive line depth got tested against Miami with Francis Brewu and Jason Onye out," said Golic. "For the longest time, Notre Dame hasn't had guys who can win in pass rush in one-on-one with any regularity, but now has Boubacar Traore and Bryce Young on the ends, and then when you factor in what Kyngstonn Viliama-Asa can do as a blitzer, they have three of those guys, not one, and that's something we haven't seen with Notre Dame in a very long time.



So, as good as this Notre Dame squad is, what is its biggest concern?

Mike Golic's Biggest Concern for Notre Dame

"It's really hard to find a problem at this time," said Golic. "We haven't seen it get down big and be forced to only throw in order to get back into a game, that would be my biggest concern but only because we haven't seen this team have to do that.



"Against BYU it was only ever down by 11 and that was early in the second half. Can this team throw itself back into a game if it has to?"



While he hasn't seen it happen, Golic knows things are going pretty well if that's where his concerns sit.



"It's really a first-world college football problem if I've ever heard of one."

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month

Golic was diagnosed with Diabetes when he was 42 and was advised to treat the disease like he would prepare for a football game.



That meant he "stopped winging it" and instead came up with a game plan to live with the condition. He's since teamed up with Dexcom, which makes that even easier.



Golic has become a big supporter of its wearable device, which makes managing his diabetes a whole lot easier and has eliminated the finger pricks he used to have to perform constantly.

"It could not possibly be easier, even for a guy like me who is technilogically challenged," said Golic. "If you're on the fence about going to the doctor or if you think something just feels or might be off - listen to your wife, your kids, your cousin, your team."



"We tend to take a bit too much pride at times as men, get to a doctor and get checked out."