Notre Dame Nation Embraces Underdog Role in CFP National Championship
Irish an underdog for justified reasons
Ohio State is favored to beat Notre Dame in the CFP championship by more than a touchdown. This is hardly a shock.
Notre Dame is a banged-up football team that has been fighting, scratching, and clawing its way through CFP competition to reach the title game. It hasn't been easy or pretty, but the Irish are one of the last two teams standing for a reason.
It's the fight in the Fighting Irish.
Ohio State, on the other hand, has clearly looked like the best team in the CFP field thus far.
Ever since the Buckeyes' brutal loss to Michigan, they have found another level and have been out-athleting their competition with relative ease in the postseason.
Ohio State deserves to be favored, but that doesn't mean it will win the game.
Notre Dame should double down on the underdog narrative
Marcus Freeman should and will go all in on the narrative that the championship trophy is already en route to Columbus, Ohio.
This is a fantastic set-up for the Irish. Let all of the pressure and expectations lay at the feet of Ryan Day and Ohio State.
On paper, Ohio State should probably win this contest. But games are not played on paper for a reason. Overconfidence from the Ohio State side would be a very dangerous way to approach this game.
The Irish are used to be doubted and have won 13 games in a row under such conditions. Counting them out in this scenario will do nothing but fuel this team and coaching staff.
Will this be enough to knock off the Buckeyes and become champions? I'm not sure, but I am sure that Notre Dame certainly won't just roll over without a fight.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.