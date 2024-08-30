Can Notre Dame Shock the Nation as Underdogs vs. Texas A&M?
Can Notre Dame slip under the radar as the underdog Week 1?
While the betting line for Notre Dame vs Texas A&M has moved each way a bit in recent days, it does seem that the home team Aggies will remain the betting favorite as kickoff time approaches. Given the home-field advantage the 12th man provides Texas A&M, this isn't terribly surprising, but I did expect more "experts" to be keen on an Irish upset.
As one media outlet after the next reveals their picks for Week 1's slate, very few are picking the Irish and this even includes folks with Notre Dame ties, even some being former players.
Are these picks that are so heavily leaning A&M's way due to respect for the Aggies, or a lack of respect for Notre Dame?
Notre Dame's History Is Full Of Moments Like This
Notre Dame Football's illustrious history is full of games like this.
Like the song says, what though the odds be great or small, old Notre Dame will win over all. If I were an Irish player or coach, I'd actually like this position. Being slept on, bet against, and told you can't hang with an SEC team at its place.
Can Marcus Freeman and the leadership on this team use this dynamic as a motivating factor entering this game?
This matchup is the game of the week. All of America will be watching. This is a huge opportunity for Notre Dame to make a statement. Can they take advantage?
Anything and everything matters. Take the edge - it's there.
