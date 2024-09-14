Notre Dame Shows Unity and Confidence in Blowout Win Over Purdue
Marcus Freeman & company have not lost the team
After such a devastating loss last week at home at the hands of Northern Illinois, the biggest question confronting Notre Dame this week was has the coaching staff lost the team? Was the loss last week so brutal that the Irish pack it in and fall apart the rest of the year? The answer was a resounding no.
Not only did Notre Dame end this game by halftime, but they got up by a lot in the game very early, which was terrific to see from the Irish's perspective. There was never a moment in time when this game felt in doubt. The Irish needed to experience this exact feeling after last week's bitter letdown.
This game was not close, Notre Dame could breathe
This was the first game of the year for Notre Dame that didn't go down to the last second. It was great for the Irish to be able to take a breather in this affair and to be able to play without feeling that if they aren't perfect on every snap a loss is impending.
While this Irish team still has many areas of needed improvement, this is the best possible outcome that Notre Dame could have asked for the week after a disaster.
Hopefully, a blowout of this magnitude has helped remind the team that they are very talented and that when they are focused, they play high-level, winning football. Great bounce-back win for the Irish.
