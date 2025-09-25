Notre Dame's Offense Has Become Unstoppable. Can It Keep Going?
CJ Carr is the real deal for Notre Dame
CJ Carr has performed as well as anyone could've hoped in his first three games as Notre Dame's starting QB.
In his first two games against Miami and Texas A&M, two of the toughest first games for a new QB one could imagine, he did his part to put the team on his back and in a position to collect wins. It wasn't perfect, but it should have been enough to taste victory.
Unfortunately, the Irish defense let the team down both times.
Against Purdue, by far the least talented opponent Notre Dame has faced so far, Carr took another step with a 10-of-12 passing performance, tossing two touchdowns and showing he can comfortably win downfield, with his first pass of the day being a 66-yard TD pass to Malachi Fields.
CJ Carr plays the QB position with a level of comfort and calm that cannot be coached or taught. This has and will serve him well as he continues to mature and matriculate through Notre Dame.
Notre Dame is building a well-rounded offense
Notre Dame is starting to build the kind of well-rounded offense it's been lacking in recent vintage.
The Irish offensive line is starting to gel and play better. There's no doubt the running backs are lethal weapons, highlighted by JD Price's four-touchdown effort against Purdue, and the pass game is rapidly evolving.
The longer these pieces all play together this year, the better they will be and get as an overall offensive unit. This is the kind of balanced offense that makes a team dangerous because the opposition cannot oversell to stop the run or the pass without paying the price for doing so.
What couldn't happen to Notre Dame in 2025 is happening
Heading into the season, I spoke about the possibility of the Irish offense taking the next step and truly becoming a dual threat through the ground and air. The caveat to this? The Irish defense under Chris Ash had to maintain the level it was at under Al Golden.
No, 2025 could not be a year where the Irish offense takes a step forward and the defense regresses. Unfortunately, through three games, that's exactly what has happened.
Notre Dame has allowed 98 points in three games, which puts it in the same statistical category as the 2207 and 2016 defenses, two of the worst in modern Notre Dame history.
I'm thrilled that CJ Carr seems like he's going to be a star, and the Irish offense is heating up, but the Notre Dame defense has and will hold this team back unless something drastic changes quickly.
