Notre Dame's Unsung Hero in the Huge Texas A&M Win
Loren Landow's boys outlasted the Aggies Saturday night
Loren Landow, Notre Dame's first-year Director of Football Performance, had a tough first test as he begins his Irish tenure.
Could he install, implement and make his system work well enough to propel Notre Dame to victory in brutal physical and emotional conditions in College Station?
Landow passed this test with flying colors. His Notre Dame team looked to be in terrific physical shape and seemed to get stronger as the game went along allowing the Irish to seal a much needed victory late in the Texas night.
Passing the first test portends a great year in the making
In multiple different ways, ranging from the heat, and noise to the physicality of the opposing roster, it's very possible that Notre Dame just played its toughest game of the year in the toughest conditions of the year.
This might be a great sign for what's to come the rest of the 2024 season.
Notre Dame proved itself on the biggest stage in college football's opening weekend, and Landow had his guys ready - unofficially, it seemed like Texas A&M had a much harder time with cramps and holding up than the Irish did.
Early results indicate Marcus Freeman made a home run hire in this area. Credit is due to everyone involved here. This is a well-conditioned group poised to have a great year.
