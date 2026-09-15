Week 3 is upon us as No. 3 Notre Dame looks to keep things moving in the right direction with longtime rival Michigan State coming to town.



Notre Dame is fresh off a 52-0 destruction of Rice, while Michigan State also enters 2-0, having beaten Toledo and Eastern Michigan to date.

Saturday will be the 80th all-time meeting between the programs, a series in which Notre Dame holds a 49-29-1 all-time advantage in.



Despite Notre Dame owning the rivalry all-time, the last 22 meetings between the programs have been split perfectly down the middle, with each side taking home 11 wins

Notre Dame vs Michigan State - Weather Forecast

It appears that for the third time in as many games this season, Notre Dame will be playing under nearly perfect conditions when the Spartans come to town.



The latest forecast from AccuWeather (as of Sept. 14 at 9:05 p.m. ET) has the evening forecast in South Bend calling for a temperature of 70 degrees, with 66 as the low, and a very slight wind out of the SSW at 8 mph.

It also gives just a 25% chance of any percepitation on what looks like it is going to be a downright perfect evening for football.

Notre Dame vs Michigan State - A Rivalry Renewed

Saturday will be the 80th all-time meeting between Notre Dame and Michigan State. As much as Michigan and USC tend to get recognized as Notre Dame's biggest rivals, Michigan State has played the Irish the fourth most times of any team around.

Notre Dame holds a 49-29-1 all-time advantage in the series, but the last 22 meetings, which date back to 1993, have seen the two squads each win 11 times.



The two play for what I feel is the coolest rivalry trophy Notre Dame has, the Megaphone.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

I get that other places have other traditions and other places are louder, but good luck finding a better sports atmosphere in mid-September than Notre Dame Stadium on a picture-perfect Saturday night.



The weather will be great, Notre Dame is rolling, and an old rival is back in town.



As much as the sport changes and lawsuits and court filings change eligibility and transfer rules seemingly by the day, there is something that is simply right about Notre Dame and Michigan State getting together in September.

It'd be better if Michigan State were in a better spot as a program, but they've got a coach who has done quite a bit at a place that's harder to win at than in East Lansing.



Here's to hoping this home-and-home against Michigan State isn't just a flash in the pan, but the start of seeing the Spartans on the schedule again fairly regularly. that's