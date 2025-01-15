5 Ways Notre Dame Can Pull Off an Upset Against Ohio State
There is freedom in being the underdog
Notre Dame enters the College Football Playoff National Championship as an underdog against Ohio State, and there's a reason - the Buckeyes have been the most dominant team so far in the CFP.
Ohio State boasts more five-star athletes than the Irish, is far healthier, and ... it doesn't matter. Notre Dame has beaten more talented and healthier teams over the last two rounds. It can do it here.
So how does Notre Dame do it?
5. Notre Dame must play a totally clean game
Ohio State’s roster is packed with talent, and Notre Dame cannot afford to play sloppy football and expect to win.
4. EVERY battle has to go Notre Dame's way
Notre Dame must capitalize on critical 50-50 game-changing plays, just as it did against Georgia.
3. The Irish must take calculated risks
There's no playing it safe - which might be hard as long as the Irish are trying not to mess up. They must play to win, and not out of fear of losing. Marcus Freeman has been great at this. The calculated risk part comes with the knowledge that his team always seems to find a way to come through if things go wrong.
2. Force Ohio State out of its comfort zone
Get pressure on Will Howard from the start. Get more physical from the opening snap. Push around the receivers. Muck it up a bit with a late hit that gets everyone mad. Get in Ohio State's head.
If you can figure out the equivalent of the Bret Bielema substitution pattern thing that melted the brain of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, do it.
1. It's Notre Dame. Act Like it.
Notre Dame has played most of this year with an edge.
The Irish have a competitiveness and will to win that is palpable - even if this is a little bit of a murky reason - and feels very different and more tangible than other recent Irish teams achieved a whole lot of success.
This team is built different. This team's mindset is different. It's time for the ultimate payoff.
Lou Holtz, Ryan Day's apparent mortal enemy, used to speak about the "Notre Dame Spirit" being a big reason the Irish succeeded in big games. If ever there was a time when Notre Dame could use some of that magic, this game would be the one.
Notre Dame is different and special. This team and coach are different and special. Notre Dame is an underdog for justifiable reasons, but counting the Irish out in this would be a big mistake.
This team never quits and never gives in. If it shows this kind of resolve for just four more quarters, history will be made.
