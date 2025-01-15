Irish Breakdown

5 Ways Notre Dame Can Pull Off an Upset Against Ohio State

Can the Irish get ultimate redemption on the Buckeyes? Here's how it can happen.

John Kennedy

Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

There is freedom in being the underdog

Notre Dame enters the College Football Playoff National Championship as an underdog against Ohio State, and there's a reason - the Buckeyes have been the most dominant team so far in the CFP.

Ohio State boasts more five-star athletes than the Irish, is far healthier, and ... it doesn't matter. Notre Dame has beaten more talented and healthier teams over the last two rounds. It can do it here.

So how does Notre Dame do it?

5. Notre Dame must play a totally clean game

Ohio State’s roster is packed with talent, and Notre Dame cannot afford to play sloppy football and expect to win.

4. EVERY battle has to go Notre Dame's way

Notre Dame must capitalize on critical 50-50 game-changing plays, just as it did against Georgia.

3. The Irish must take calculated risks

There's no playing it safe - which might be hard as long as the Irish are trying not to mess up. They must play to win, and not out of fear of losing. Marcus Freeman has been great at this. The calculated risk part comes with the knowledge that his team always seems to find a way to come through if things go wrong.

2. Force Ohio State out of its comfort zone

Get pressure on Will Howard from the start. Get more physical from the opening snap. Push around the receivers. Muck it up a bit with a late hit that gets everyone mad. Get in Ohio State's head.

If you can figure out the equivalent of the Bret Bielema substitution pattern thing that melted the brain of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, do it.

1. It's Notre Dame. Act Like it.

Notre Dame has played most of this year with an edge.

The Irish have a competitiveness and will to win that is palpable - even if this is a little bit of a murky reason - and feels very different and more tangible than other recent Irish teams achieved a whole lot of success.

This team is built different. This team's mindset is different. It's time for the ultimate payoff.

Lou Holtz, Ryan Day's apparent mortal enemy, used to speak about the "Notre Dame Spirit" being a big reason the Irish succeeded in big games. If ever there was a time when Notre Dame could use some of that magic, this game would be the one.

Notre Dame is different and special. This team and coach are different and special. Notre Dame is an underdog for justifiable reasons, but counting the Irish out in this would be a big mistake.

This team never quits and never gives in. If it shows this kind of resolve for just four more quarters, history will be made.

For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.

Marcus Freeman & Notre Dame Seek Ultimate Redemption vs Ohio State

Notre Dame vs Ohio State: Count The Irish Out At Your Own Peril

Notre Dame A Big Underdog vs Ohio State In CFP National Championship

Published
John Kennedy
JOHN KENNEDY

Home/Football