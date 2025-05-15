Top Recruit Decommits from Notre Dame's Biggest Rival
Notre Dame and USC have a rivalry that goes back nearly 100 years. That rivalry remains in-tact today, but certainly appears headed to the same fate as the dinosaurs. While we await official word on that, the two remain rivals annually on the field of play through 2026, so what happens with the Trojans certainly still impacts Notre Dame.
That's why its newsworthy for Notre Dame fans that USC lost one of its top commitments in its heralded 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday when linebacker Xavier Griffin withdrew is commitment. Griffin is rated as a five-star linebacker from Gainsville, Georgia and rates as the nation's second overall linebacker recruit in the cycle according to 247Sports.
Moments after announcing he was decommitting from USC, Griffin announced upcoming visits to a handful of powerhouse programs.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
Whether or not Notre Dame and USC play on the field or not, USC losing a big-time commitment is a good thing for the Fighting Irish. Griffin doesn't seem to have any interest in Notre Dame and he clearly wanted to look elsewhere, something current USC general manager Chad Bowden followed Marcus Freeman lead with in not allowing commited players to do so.
The de-commitment doesn't mean USC is about to see the bottom drop out of it's extremely talented recruiting class, but does follow recent history where the Trojans have lost top talent commitments from the heart of SEC country.